Fear is growing in Getafe, Simeone is lurking: The 2 players Atlético wants to sign

In the final stretch of the season, the offices at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez have shifted from the calm celebrated for securing their place to an atmosphere of unease that can be felt in every corner of the club. The sporting stability achieved doesn't seem, however, to shield Getafe from the turbulence caused by the transfer market, especially when clubs of Atlético de Madrid's stature set their sights on the blue locker room.

Getafe, under José Bordalás's leadership, has once again demonstrated that it is a team capable of competing in LaLiga with limited resources and a solid unit. The first major drama for the blue squad is the significant uncertainty regarding the coach's continuity, as he has been linked to other benches. However, the squad could also suffer significant departures in the coming weeks, especially in midfield, where two of its pillars have fully entered Atlético de Madrid's orbit.

Atlético's targets: Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri, highly valued assets

Among all the names circulating on the red-and-white agenda, there are two footballers who stand out and generate concern at Getafe: Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri. Both midfielders have been indispensable for Bordalás and have increased their value after a season of outstanding performance. Roberto Gómez has confirmed this.

| Getafe CF

Luis Milla, an undisputed starter, has only missed five league matches and his presence has been synonymous with balance. With 84% starts, his ability to organize play and his tactical intelligence make him one of the most complete midfielders in the division. His experience, vision, and consistency are factors that fit perfectly with the profile of reinforcement Atlético is seeking for the midfield.

Mauro Arambarri has experienced one of his best campaigns, contributing an unusual number of goals (10) for a central midfielder. His physical deployment, ball recovery ability, and late runs into the box are qualities that have not gone unnoticed at the Metropolitano. In addition, his competitive character and knowledge of Spanish football make him an ideal candidate to strengthen a midfield in need of energy and depth.

How would they fit into Simeone's Atlético?

Atlético de Madrid, after a season of ups and downs, is clear that it needs a boost in the midfield area. Cholo Simeone has expressly requested reinforcements who can provide solidity, creativity, and attacking threat from midfield. Milla could be that organizer capable of linking defense with attack and providing clarity in the build-up, one of the shortcomings identified in recent months. Meanwhile, Arambarri would bring muscle, versatility, and runs into the opposition box, facilitating quick transitions and providing unexpected attacking solutions.

Both footballers, with proven experience in LaLiga and the ability to adapt to different systems, would be reliable reinforcements for an Atlético that aims to compete again for national and international titles. The possible arrival of one or both players would represent a qualitative leap in midfield, something Simeone has been demanding for several weeks.