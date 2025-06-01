Confirmed, deal closed: One of Simeone's favorites says goodbye to Atlético

In the world of soccer, few things are as moving as an unexpected farewell. The final minutes of the season at the Metropolitano left an image that few Atlético de Madrid fans will forget: a historic player, visibly emotional, saying goodbye to his people with tears in his eyes. It wasn't just any match nor a typical end of an era. The message was clear, although the rojiblanco offices insist on downplaying the media tension.

Although the board insists that there are no formal negotiations underway and that the player has a contract valid until 2026, the signs are hard to ignore. The farewell letter published on social media by the player himself after the match reinforces the sense of goodbye, fueling transfer rumors about his immediate future. We're talking, of course, about Ángel Correa.

A record of service: historic statistics of a rojiblanco idol

The numbers speak for themselves. 466 matches played, 88 goals, 65 assists, 59 yellow cards, 1 sending off for a second yellow, and 4 straight reds. More than 22,770 minutes wearing rojiblanco, establishing himself as the sixth player with the most appearances in the club's history. This consistency, combined with his commitment in every match, has made him a fan favorite and a role model for new generations.

His impact goes beyond the data: he has been decisive in titles, always willing to step up in key moments, adapting to different roles in Cholo Simeone's system, whether as a second striker, winger, or even attacking midfielder.

Tigres' interest and the transfer market: a definitive goodbye?

The departure of iconic figures is usually accompanied by rumors about their destination. In this case, according to journalist Matteo Moretto on Twitter, there is already a verbal agreement between Atlético de Madrid and Tigres UANL for the transfer of the Argentine forward. The deal would be closed at around 6 million euros, a modest figure compared to the sporting and emotional weight the player has for the club.

Despite this supposed agreement, the reality is that the colchonero club has publicly emphasized that there is no formal offer or official communication from Mexico, insisting that the player remains an Atlético asset. This stance is a clear warning to potential buyers: the player's market and sentimental value is higher than what, for now, has been put forward.

What makes this player so special is his tactical versatility. Under Simeone's orders, he has played in every attacking position, showing commitment, ability to link up, and scoring. In important matches, he has been that game-changer capable of altering the course of a match with an individual action. His defensive sacrifice and his ability to connect with the locker room leaders have made him an indispensable player for almost a decade.

At Atlético, the void he leaves goes beyond goals and assists. A locker room leader is leaving, a player with influence over the younger players, and a name already etched in the club's recent history.