The summer transfer window is moving forward with intensity in Spanish soccer, and sporting directors aren't resting in their search for game-changing reinforcements. In an increasingly competitive market, identifying young talent with room for improvement has become a priority. In this context, the profile of a promising footballer from Georgia has caught attention in both Barcelona and Madrid.

Recent weeks have been marked by intense activity in the offices of Espanyol and Getafe. Both clubs are planning for the 2025/26 season, focusing their efforts on strengthening the positions where they suffered most last season. The left wing, especially for the blue and whites, is one of those areas where a leap in quality could be decisive for their objectives.

Abuashvili: a Georgian gem attracting international interest

Giorgi Abuashvili's name keeps appearing in the notebooks of several European clubs, according to Rudy Galetti. The young left winger, a standout for Kolkheti Poti and the Georgian national team, has delivered a season that hasn't gone unnoticed outside his country. At just 22 years old, Abuashvili has stood out for his directness, ability to beat defenders one-on-one, and goal-scoring prowess, netting eight goals in eighteen matches in the Georgian league.

Espanyol have been scouting options for weeks to strengthen the left side of their attack. After narrowly securing their place in LaLiga EA Sports and finishing in fourteenth position, the sporting direction led by Fran Garagarza has made signing a left winger with potential a priority. Recent signings have shored up several lines—including the goal, the defensive core, the midfield, and the attack—but bringing in a true winger is the missing piece on Manolo González's board. Although Álex Calatrava remains the main alternative, the option of Abuashvili has gained momentum in recent hours.

Meanwhile, Getafe have been one of the most active teams this summer. The blue club have secured the loan of Adrián Liso and the permanent signing of Juanmi for that wing. However, they aren't ruling out adding a new left winger if a market opportunity like Abuashvili arises. The interest in the Georgian shows Getafe's commitment to rejuvenating the squad and giving the attack more speed and depth, especially with a season ahead where quick transitions could be key.

An open bidding war in the summer market

The battle for Giorgi Abuashvili isn't limited to Espanyol and Getafe. English Championship teams like Bristol City (currently the favorite in the race), as well as clubs from France and Portugal, are closely following his progress. With a market value of €450,000, according to the latest estimates, the transfer fee could fit within the budgets of both entities, although international interest could drive up the price.

The outcome is expected in the coming weeks, when teams finish shaping their squads before the start of preseason. In a summer where quality left wingers are scarce, Abuashvili's future promises to be one of the most closely followed sagas of the market. For now, Espanyol and Getafe aren't losing track of one of the sensations of Georgian soccer, determined to get ahead in a race that still has no winner.