The emotional visit from former teammates to Jana Fernández

Jana Fernández's move to London not only marks a new sporting chapter, it also rearranges affections, routines, and media attention. Her transfer was finalized in mid-August and sparked the interest of the sports tabloid press. Meanwhile, the footballer has been sharing her British arrival on social media, with a visual narrative that avoids grandiosity and opts for closeness.

Photos, hugs and a London accent

That tone has multiplied reactions and has turned her daily life in London into a small documentary series. The player shared a post titled "First weeks in London" that brings together nineteen images with everyday scenes and nods to the ball. Among the most emotional shots is the visit from her parents posing in front of the London Eye, with wide smiles and clear complicity.

The album also features a much-discussed snapshot: the reunion with Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina, now at Arsenal, and with Keira Walsh, now at Chelsea. The detail is significant, because it shows that Jana's support network remains intact despite the change of jersey. FC Barcelona made the transfer agreement with London City Lionesses official on August 15, bringing to an end a chapter forged at La Masia.

| MSN

The signing with London City Lionesses

The British announcement highlighted her defensive versatility and her fit in the club's W.S.L. debut. Now in London, Jana will wear the number 2 and will be part of a rebuilding process with major signings and expectations of establishing themselves in the elite. The preseason preview includes her among the names to watch, in a team that promises surprises and aims to compete without fear.

The welcome also came from X, where the club shared the typical "✍️ welcome" that seals any modern sports romance. That digital nod solidified the narrative of a new beginning and immediately connected the fans with her signing. The farewell to Barça was explained with a heartfelt letter, thanking teammates who went from role models to family.

Official reactions and farewell

The piece, released alongside the transfer announcement, reinforced the profile of a sensitive athlete who avoids unnecessary noise. Jana's narrative speaks of growth, learning, and a future that begins in another city. All of this is intertwined with everyday gestures and visits that humanize the football celebrity without pretense.

In sporting terms, the start brings immediate intrigue: London Citydebuts in the league on Saturday, September 6 against Arsenal, a possible reunion on the field with Mariona and Laia. London will be both a showcase and a gauge of her impact, with a schedule that offers no respite. For now, the powerful image remains of old friends supporting the new London neighbor, the familiar smile in front of the London Eye, and a jersey number that promises interesting chapters.