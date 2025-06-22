Eduardo Inda confirms it: Barça's ultimatum to Ronald Araujo

This summer's transfer market is shaping up to be especially tense at Can Barça, particularly regarding departures. After a season of changes, with a demanding economy and a project in full transformation, the blaugrana board has made one of the most delicate decisions of the past five years: to consider the departure of one of their most emblematic defenders. Moves in the offices are accelerating, and the need for liquidity is forcing the club to look at key members of the squad, creating an atmosphere of maximum anticipation among fans and football experts.

Barça's ultimatum to their center-back

Ronald Araujo, the Uruguayan center-back who for years has been considered one of the team's defensive pillars, is now at the center of the market. According to what journalist Eduardo Inda has revealed, the club has launched a clear operation: to open a transfer window for Araujo between July 1 and July 10. The message from the board is firm and unequivocal, setting a specific deadline for the player and his entourage to find a destination. The amount requested by Barça is at least 60 million euros, a figure that, although high considering his current sporting moment, reflects the club's intention to maximize revenue and address other moves in the market.

This move is neither random nor unexpected. During the past season, Araujo's situation became increasingly complicated. Between injuries, lack of trust, and the emergence of the Pau Cubarsí-Iñigo Martínez partnership as undisputed starters, the Uruguayan lost the leading role he had kept in previous campaigns. In fact, his participation dropped to 25 official matches, many of them coming off the bench or being substituted, which clearly shows a loss of prominence in the squad.

The causes of the devaluation and the current context

Last summer, Araujo suffered a serious injury with his national team that affected him for the rest of the season. This setback prevented him from adapting to the demands of the new coaching staff and from taking advantage of opportunities to earn his coach's trust. Even in the winter transfer window, the club seriously considered his transfer, even keeping contacts with teams like Juventus, although in the end the player chose to stay, encouraged by teammates like Lewandowski.

This situation has had a direct effect on Araujo's market value, which has dropped significantly compared to the previous year. Despite this, the club is aware that he remains one of the most valuable assets in the squad and doesn't consider a departure for less than those 60 million euros, which could provide a financial boost for Barça.

A strategic sale for the club's future

The background of this operation goes far beyond the sporting aspect. Araujo's departure would allow Barça to pursue other high-impact signings, the most obvious case being Nico Williams, whose release clause is precisely around the amount they hope to receive from the Uruguayan's exit. The club needs to complete major sales to balance the books and keep the squad competitive, a balance that this summer seems more difficult than ever.