Edu Aguirre surprises everyone with his criticism of De la Fuente: 'Me, to Lamine Yamal...'

European finals are played not only on the field, but also in the studios and talk shows that light up after the final whistle. Spain's defeat against Portugal in the Nations League has reopened one of the fans' favorite debates: the management of substitutions in decisive moments. If anything has drawn attention in the hours following the match, it has been Edu Aguirre's reaction on El Chiringuito, who has joined the criticism of Lamine Yamal's substitution with unusual harshness.

a clear message: "I never take Messi, Cristiano, Mbappé, Vinícius, Lamine... off"

Edu Aguirre, who is used to being one of the most passionate voices on the show, surprised last night with an unusually firm stance. The journalist began his intervention by stating: "I see Luis de la Fuente a bit lost. I never take Messi, Cristiano, Mbappé, Vinícius, Lamine... off. You can't say you have to ration him when there are 15 minutes left in the match and when Lamine now has a month and a half of vacation (un mes y medio)."

With this argument, Aguirre put forward a debate that is not new at the elite level: the management of stars in the minutes of maximum demand. In his opinion, De la Fuente "is guilty of taking Lamine off," and he emphasized the importance of trusting players who can change the course of any match, especially in a final.

pointing to the star... and also his lackluster match

However, Aguirre didn't just direct his criticism at the coach; he was also fair with the young Spanish talent: "Now, when Mbappé fails, Vinícius fails, Cristiano fails... they've been criticized. Today it must be said that Lamine didn't play well. Just as we say that Lamine is a 17-year-old kid who's dazzling the world and who's going to make history, today it must be said that he didn't show up. Today was a match for him to show up. He himself said so. If you fail, you have to accept it, whether you're 17 or 37 years old."

This nuance has surprised many, since Aguirre usually takes the most protective stance regarding young talents. However, this time, he didn't hesitate to point out that Lamine wasn't up to the level of a final, being clear and direct about the demands that come with wearing the Spanish national team jersey.

luis de la Fuente's explanation and the debate over substitutions

After the match, Luis de la Fuente tried to justify Lamine Yamal's substitution in a press conference. According to the coach, "we wanted to give the match more energy, with Yeremy and Baena. They gave us more energy, game control, presence in the box, finishing. We were looking for that, to reactivate the group, especially the wings. Lamine is tired, little rest, a tough year, 17 years old, you have to ration him. He's just another player, like everyone else, and it was the right time to substitute him so another player could come in and provide more energy."

However, the coach's arguments didn't convince everyone. In studios and on social media, the feeling was that you don't take the best players off, not even after a discreet match. Aguirre's comparison with legends like Messi, Cristiano, or Mbappé is no coincidence: in big moments, coaches usually trust their stars to show up when they're needed most, even if their performance isn't brilliant.