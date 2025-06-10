Edu Aguirre goes off on Lamine Yamal: 'To Cristiano...'

Soccer is not only passion on the field, but also in television debates and social media. Every gesture, every detail, is analyzed down to the smallest degree, especially when it happens between world-class figures from the top European national teams.

In the latest matchday, a controversy sparked conversation: a young talent from the Spanish national team found himself at the center of criticism for a gesture toward a living legend of international soccer. The episode has filled headlines, especially on prime-time shows and profiles like El Chiringuito TV.

the alleged controversy over the gesture

Everything began after the match between Spain and Portugal, where the media spotlight was not only on the result, but on the crossing of paths between two generations. During the final handshake, cameras captured how the young forward, just 17 years old, replied coldly to Cristiano Ronaldo's greeting, who had just sportingly applauded the Spanish players.

This detail did not go unnoticed by Edu Aguirre, a regular contributor to El Chiringuito, who did not hesitate to describe the gesture as "ugly" and typical of someone who "didn't know how to lose."

The reaction in the studio was immediate. Edu Aguirre, known for his close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and his staunch defense of the Portuguese, was blunt: "We all agree that society has changed, but I think it's changed for the worse. Here I see a legend, Cristiano, who applauds all the players from the Spanish national team and stops only with one, because he cares for him, because he sees he can be great in history... but I see a 17-year-old kid who didn't know how to lose."

debate on social media

The controversy exploded on X (formerly Twitter), where @elchiringuitotv's tweet racked up more than 135 million views in just a few hours. The soccer community was divided: for some, the young player simply showed frustration after a high-tension match, while others believe he should have shown greater sportsmanship toward a figure like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Phrases like "LAMINE DIDN'T KNOW HOW TO LOSE, had an UGLY GESTURE with CRISTIANO" and questions such as "LAMINE'S CONTEMPT FOR CR7?" flooded the trending topics, making it clear that, beyond the sporting aspect, soccer continues to generate passionate debates in every corner of the planet.

a match with tactical errors

In tactical terms, the match in question made clear the impact emotions can have on the performance of younger players. In the current Spanish national team, the commitment to emerging talent is evident, but it also means that emotional management will be one of the main challenges for the coaching staff. The gesture toward Cristiano can be seen as a symptom of the pressure and the desire to grow quickly in an ultra-competitive environment.

It remains to be seen whether the young striker, after the controversy, will use the experience to mature as a footballer and become not only a reference on the field, but also off it. Meanwhile, the Spanish national team faces upcoming international commitments with the goal of consolidating their play and refining details such as sportsmanship and respect for the great legends of soccer.