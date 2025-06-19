Double blow from Cristóbal Soria to Xabi Alonso and Vinícius: 'That...'

The season has ended and Real Madrid are busy with a Club World Cup that must serve to show their "power" around the world. They need to keep bringing in money to build a squad capable of beating players under 20 years old (less than 20 years) and to make people forget a trophyless year. It was a season in which they were supposed to win the treble and they achieved nothing.

Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti started the 2024/2025 season confident that they would win the Copa del Rey, La Liga, and Champions League. Madrid journalists and the white club's environment were convinced that with the signing of Kylian Mbappé, no club would be able to overshadow them. However, a Barça of "teenagers" beat them in La Liga matches, in the Spanish Super Cup final, and in the Copa del Rey Final.

In this scenario, Florentino Pérez wasted no time in pulling the strings. The first decision was to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach will be the coach of the Brazil national team, and Xabi Alonso has left Leverkusen to land at Santiago Bernabéu.

first jokes

The journalist and El Chiringuito contributor, a declared Barcelona supporter, Cristóbal Soria, recorded a video that has gone viral on social media. Soria asks for Carlo Ancelotti to return. Not only that: for Vinícius to stay. This is explained by Real Madrid's draw in the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, a team that, in principle, is much more modest and therefore less likely to achieve a good result.

first doubts about Xabi Alonso

Some are asking for patience and recall that the coach from Donostia had many absences. Others recall that Hansi Flick also lost at the beginning with FC Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso Olano was born on November 25, 1981, in Tolosa (Gipuzkoa, Basque Country). He began his career at Real Sociedad, where he made his first-team debut in the 1999/2000 season. After a brief loan at Eibar, he returned to Real Sociedad, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in LaLiga. In the 2002/03 season, he was key for Real Sociedad to come close to winning La Liga, finishing as runners-up.

liverpool

In the summer of 2004, he signed for Liverpool FC in the Premier League. Under Rafa Benítez's management, he became a key player for the English team, winning the Champions League in his first season (2004/05) in that legendary final in Istanbul against Milan. With Liverpool, he also won an FA Cup, a Community Shield, and a UEFA Super Cup.

real madrid

In 2009, he returned to Spain to sign for Real Madrid, where he played until 2014. At the white club, he was an undisputed starter in midfield and won a La Liga title (2011/12), two Copas del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, and, above all, the Champions League in 2014 ("La Décima"), although he did not play the final due to suspension. His tactical intelligence, long passing ability, and leadership were decisive for the squad.

bayern munich

In August 2014, Xabi Alonso signed for Bayern Munich, where he played his last three seasons as a professional. Under Pep Guardiola and then Carlo Ancelotti, he added three Bundesligas, a German Cup, and several national Super Cups to his record. He retired at the end of the 2016/17 season.

spanish national team

Xabi Alonso made his debut with the Spanish senior national team in 2003. He played 114 matches and scored 16 goals. He was part of the best generation in the history of Spanish soccer, winning the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup, and the 2012 European Championship. He was often seen as a midfielder or accompanying Busquets and Iniesta in midfield.