He doesn't want to play for Real Madrid and Elche take advantage: signing for Eder Sarabia

After achieving promotion to LaLiga EA Sports, Elche CF has set its transfer machinery in motion. The franjiverde club knows that keeping their place in the First Division requires not only excitement, but also a squad with experience, quality, and hunger to compete. One of the top priorities is the attack.

A Catalan youth player with a white seal

The profile that interests Elche the most right now was born in Palamós (Girona) on July 14, 2004. His development began in modest teams like Global Palamós and Gironès-Sàbat, until he joined Girona FC's youth team in 2015. His talent opened the doors to Real Madrid in 2020, where he was added to the merengue youth academy.

His progress was meteoric: he went through the Juvenil B and C teams until reaching Castilla in 2021. In the Madrid reserve team, he played nearly 80 matches, scoring 21 goals and providing 9 assists. These numbers put him on the first team's radar. At just 18 years old, he made his debut with the first team in the Copa del Rey against Cacereño.

A few days later, he made his league debut against Osasuna, where he provided an assist. But the most special moment came a week later: he scored in the Madrid classic against Atlético and became the youngest player to score in a capital clásico (18 years and 226 days).

A loan marked by injury

Last season, he played on loan at Getafe CF, seeking playing time. However, an injury affected his performance. Even so, he played 22 matches between LaLiga and Copa, with 826 min. (1,330 min.) and two goals (against Valladolid and Espanyol). Despite the physical setback, he showed glimpses of his potential, his ability to break through, and his commitment on the field.

Now, with Elche's return to the top tier, his name is gaining momentum again. Ilicitano club is looking for a young striker with potential, but also with experience in professional soccer. The option is appealing to both the sporting management and the player's entourage.

River falls away, but Madrid gets closer

Meanwhile, from Argentina it has been confirmed that River Plate has rejected Elche's proposal for Santiago Simón. The Argentine club doesn't consider a loan with a purchase option, which complicates that route. Thus, attention is focused on the Real Madrid player, who has also previously been represented by Bragarnik.

The operation would, in principle, be a one-season loan. Real Madrid wants their striker to get playing time in a competitive team, and Elche appears to be the perfect place for that.

The striker desired by Elche

That striker is Álvaro Rodríguez, the Spanish-Uruguayan gem from Real Madrid. At just 21 years old, he already knows what it is to play and score in big matches, handle pressure, and come out on top. His hunger, physique, and versatility make him an ideal bet for Elche, which doesn't want to be just another newly promoted team, but a club with real aspirations to stay up.

In the coming weeks, talks are expected to accelerate and a signing could be finalized that might make a difference at Martínez Valero.