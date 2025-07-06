Diego Simeone's request for Atlético that shakes Betis

Atlético de Madrid doesn't want to fall behind in the transfer market and has already started to make moves with determination. Diego Pablo Simeone, always demanding and ambitious to compete for everything again, has been clear with the sporting management: he needs to strengthen the attack with a game-changing player, someone who brings verticality, creativity, and can shine alongside last season's major signing, Julián Álvarez.

A project hungry for titles

For more than a decade, Atlético has managed to keep itself among the elite of European soccer, consolidating a stable and competitive sporting project. But after a season where they failed to win major titles, Simeone believes the time has come to take another step forward.

According to the Argentine coach, a footballer who was once on Atlético's radar when he was still a teenager fits that profile. In fact, in 2012 he already had a trial with the club, although he didn't convince the scouts at that time. Atlético is once again setting its sights on him with the goal of forming an explosive duo with Julián Álvarez.

The context, favorable for a major signing

The player's contractual situation at his current club isn't simple. Although he arrived for a multi-million euro transfer, his performance hasn't met expectations and the English team isn't ruling out his departure. The club managed by Simeone is keeping an eye on this move, aware that his market value remains high, but also that they could take advantage of both parties' desire to find a new destination that will relaunch the footballer's career.

Atlético is considering different options to make the deal possible. From a loan with a purchase option to the partial acquisition of the player's rights, as they have done with other recent signings. The key will be to convince both the footballer and his current team, as well as to balance the numbers in a deal that won't be easy.

Antony: the desired piece

The player in question is Antony dos Santos, Brazilian winger for Manchester United. His profile fits perfectly with what Simeone is looking for: fast, skillful, able to break lines and constantly create danger from the right wing. Despite inconsistent performances in the Premier League, his talent is unquestionable and his youth still gives him room to grow, especially after having shown how well he adapted to La Liga with Real Betis.

Antony excelled at Ajax before his move to United and has proven to be a player capable of making a difference when he is confident. Simeone believes he can recover his best form in a more stable environment and with a coach who knows how to get the best out of his footballers. Moreover, his partnership with Julián Álvarez promises to be one of the most feared in LaLiga if the deal finally goes through.