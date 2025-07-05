Florentino brings out the checkbook again: Real Madrid wants a Valencia player

Valencia CF is experiencing days of uncertainty regarding the future of one of their most promising footballers. In the middle of the under-21 Euro Cup, his name is being talked about both inside and outside the club. The center-back, a key piece in the plans of the chés, will see his contract expire in June 2026 and, despite the club's attempts to secure his continuity, the contract renewal hasn't reached a successful conclusion yet.

Talks resumed recently after weeks without communication. The sporting management, led by Miguel Ángel Corona, has reopened the dialogue with the player's agent to find an agreement. The club values his commitment positively and wants him to remain a pillar of the new sports project. But the scenario isn't simple: several major clubs are closely following his progress.

Offers on the table and a watchful market

While the footballer remains focused with the under-21 national team, his camp is handling different options. RB Leipzig has been one of the first to show firm interest, followed by Inter Milan, who also value his potential and maturity despite his youth.

| Canva

However, an unexpected third party has emerged that could change everything. According to Marca, Real Madrid has started to monitor the defender's situation. Los Blancos haven't made any formal offer, but they view favorably the idea of signing a young Spanish footballer with LaLiga experience on a free transfer.

An unspoken agreement between the player and the club

Amid all these speculations, there is a key detail that could make the difference: the good relationship between the player and Valencia CF. Although it isn't signed on any paper, both parties keep a gentleman's agreement. If the player decides to leave, he'll do so leaving money in the club's coffers.

| YouTube, XCatalunya, eakkasit90

The clause Valencia demands isn't low: about €20 million (about 21.8 million USD) between fixed and variable amounts. So far, no one has reached that figure. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking: in two weeks, the center-back will enter his final contract year and will be free to negotiate with any club starting in January. The fear that he could leave for free is growing.

Real Madrid's role in the shadows

From Chamartín, they are closely following the evolution of the case. Los Blancos aren't in a hurry: they know that the longer the situation drags on, the more options they'll have to intervene forcefully. Although there isn't a formal proposal yet, at Valdebebas they're already studying different scenarios.

If he ultimately doesn't renew, they could go after him in the winter transfer window or even wait to sign him for free next summer. It's a cold but effective strategy that has already paid off on other occasions. Meanwhile, Valencia must decide: renew, sell, or risk losing one of their greatest prospects for free?

The player who keeps Valencia on edge... and who has caught Real Madrid's attention... is none other than Cristhian Mosquera.