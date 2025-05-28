Josep Pedrerol's speech will turn against him if Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d'Or.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is never free from controversy and, this season, anticipation has reached a new level. The debate over who truly deserves the highest individual recognition in the world of soccer has intensified, especially after the latest statements by host Josep Pedrerol on "El Chiringuito de Jugones." European soccer is experiencing one of its most exciting moments, with both young and established figures fighting to leave their mark on the recent history of the beautiful game.

Meanwhile, major clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona continue to be protagonists both on the field and in the media, while the individual merits of their players are under the scrutiny of experts, journalists, and fans. The outcome of the season, as well as the international tournaments yet to be played, could determine the name that will be engraved in gold.

Pedrerol and his staunch defense of Mbappé: is it enough for the Ballon d'Or?

Josep Pedrerol's appearance this Sunday on his show has not gone unnoticed. The journalist, known for his firm stances and his ability to polarize opinions, spoke clearly. "Mbappé, Golden Boot in a poor season for Real Madrid. I'll tell you something: if Madrid wins the Club World Cup, Mbappé Ballon d'Or". This statement makes it clear that, in his opinion, the international title could be the decisive factor tipping the scales toward the French forward.

Kylian Mbappé has finished the season as Europe's top scorer, surpassing names such as Lewandowski, Salah, and Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting de Lisboa. His Golden Boot adds to a record that keeps growing, although the white campaign, in collective terms, has left more doubts than certainties. Real Madrid has not achieved its objectives in the most demanding competitions, and this has been a reason for both internal and external criticism.

The battle with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Salah, and Pedri

The reality is that, despite Mbappé's individual achievement, other names have excelled spectacularly this season. Among them stands out Lamine Yamal, whose performance with FC Barcelona has been a true breath of fresh air for the culé club. His statistics support him: 55 matches, 18 goals, and 25 assists in his first year as an undisputed starter. The young winger has not only amazed the blaugrana fans, but he has also earned the recognition of international soccer experts and legends.

Alongside him, players such as Raphinha, Salah, and even Pedri have completed outstanding seasons. Salah has been decisive in Liverpool's successes, while Pedri, always decisive in midfield, has taken a step forward in terms of leadership and consistency.

On social media, the general sentiment is clear: many fans believe the Ballon d'Or should go to one of these players, who have led winning projects and left their mark with memorable performances. Opinions in response to Pedrerol's remarks have not taken long to appear: "Another beach ball," "not even he believes it," or "he must be getting paid well to say that," are just some of the viral responses on TikTok and Twitter.

The Club World Cup and the Nations League, the last ace up the sleeve

With the last major international events still to come, the outcome has yet to be written. Real Madrid faces the Club World Cup with the hope of changing the narrative of its season, knowing that an international title could enhance Mbappé's year and strengthen Pedrerol's arguments.

However, the calendar offers another key moment: the semifinals of the Nations League, where Spain and France will face each other in a clash that promises high-voltage soccer and, above all, a new showdown between Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. A generational clash that could tip the Ballon d'Or scales depending on the performance of both.