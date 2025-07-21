Corberán calls up one of Hansi Flick's discards: Valencia go all in for his signing

Ambition is once again in the air in the corridors of Mestalla, but there is also a certain anxiety. The end of last season has sparked excitement among Valencia fans, although progress in the transfer market has yet to reflect the ambitious discourse of the board. While the fans are waiting for moves, those inside the club are already working on a specific name to strengthen one of the most weakened positions: the forward line.

The financial situation requires the club to fine-tune every operation as much as possible. That's why, in the Paterna offices, they have tried a creative formula to close a signing that the new coach likes a lot. Although there is no white smoke yet, the interest is clear. According to SuperDeporte, Pau Víctor has been identified by Corberán as a priority.

The striker from Sant Cugat, who is under contract with Barça until 2029, has been linked with several LaLiga teams this summer. But Valencia have been the most active. They have already held talks with Deco and have put forward a loan deal with penalty clauses if the player doesn't get minutes, along with a purchase option and a possible buy-back for the blaugrana, according to the aforementioned outlet.

| F.C. Barcelona

Corberán believes that the former Sabadell player fits perfectly into his attacking model. He is looking for a versatile profile, with verticality, mobility, and the ability to play as a number nine or a second striker. Pau Víctor, who played 21 matches with the first team last season under Flick's orders, is liked by the coach for his dynamism and his reading of the game in tight spaces.

The coach has already conveyed to the player what he expects from him if he finally lands at Mestalla: consistency, sacrifice, and the ability to break through in the final third. The conversation may have convinced the player, who sees Valencia as an opportunity to establish himself in the elite of Spanish soccer.

Barça push for a sale and complicate the deal

The main obstacle lies in FC Barcelona's position. Deco has reiterated that the club prioritizes a sale close to €10 million, including buy-back clauses and future capital gains. This is a formula the club has recently used with other academy players and that allows them to generate income without completely losing control.

For now, negotiations are at a standstill. However, Valencia are confident that, as the weeks go by and market pressure increases, Barça will lower their demands. They are considering formulas like the one used with Julen Agirrezabala, who arrived on loan with a purchase option from Athletic. The idea would be to repeat a similar operation and ensure control over the footballer's development.

Corberán asks for seven more signings and warns of urgency

Beyond the Pau Víctor case, Corberán has been clear with the club: the squad is incomplete. In total, he has requested at least seven additions. The list includes two forwards, two midfielders, one winger, one center-back (or two, if Cömert leaves), and one right-back.

So far, the only signings have been Dani Raba and Julen Agirrezabala, while Foulquier and Jesús Vázquez have renewed their contracts. The departures of Mosquera and Yarek, not yet official, leave even more gaps to fill. The forward line is one of the most urgent positions after Sadiq and Rafa Mir returned to their parent clubs. Hugo Duro remains the only true number nine, while Alberto Marí is still in the infirmary.