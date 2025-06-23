Confirmed, the 'promotion man' will coach Real Valladolid: it's imminent

Summer is moving forward at Zorrilla with the club immersed in a decisive crossroads. The blanquivioleta fans are watching every move with anticipation, knowing that the team's future largely depends on the decisions made in the coming days. After a dramatic season and now with an ambitious project in the making, the organization is working intensely on renewing its technical and sporting structure.

With the arrival of Ignite and Ben Oldman, Real Valladolid is looking for leaders capable of inspiring and setting the path to success. Both from the bench and the offices, the new ownership aims to build a solid project to compete with guarantees in LaLiga Hypermotion. As of June 23, the priority in the offices is to find a reliable coach and an experienced sporting director who will restore stability to the organization.

According to El Desmarque, Víctor Orta has emerged as the main option for the sporting director position. Contacts are intensifying to finalize his incorporation and place him at the helm of the new project. His knowledge of Spanish soccer and his extensive career fit the profile Ignite and Ben Oldman are seeking to manage the club's sporting area.

| Wikimedia Commons, Real Valladolid

Borja Jiménez, leading the race for the bench

Movement on the bench is also imminent. Borja Jiménez, the "promotion man," is currently at the top of the list to coach Real Valladolid next season. El Desmarque confirms this, after revealing that the option of Luis García Plaza, which had been strongly considered in previous days, has lost momentum in recent hours and has cooled considerably.

Borja Jiménez, 40 years old, has a recognized track record on the benches of Spanish soccer. He took his first steps at Real Valladolid Promesas, managing the reserve team for 27 matches and always keeping an average of more than one point per match, a constant throughout his career. He later gained experience with teams such as Izarra and Rápido de Bouzas in the former Segunda B, before taking on greater challenges.

| CD Leganés

In 2018, his career took a significant leap when he led CD Mirandés, achieving promotion to Segunda División and a Federation Cup. His international experience came with Asteras Tripolis, although he only spent six months in Greece. He returned to Spain to take charge of FC Cartagena, which he promoted in just ten matches as league champion. His next challenge was Deportivo de la Coruña in 1ª RFEF, coming close to promotion after a dramatic final against Albacete. After leaving Dépor, his last major success came at CD Leganés, where he achieved promotion to Primera División in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Borja Jiménez's résumé is marked by his ability to transform teams and return them to higher divisions. He already has three promotions as head coach, making him a reference coach for projects with the clear goal of moving up a division. This background explains Real Valladolid's top interest, as they aim for an immediate return to the elite of Spanish soccer.