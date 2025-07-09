Surreal show by Juanma Rodríguez to mock Barça: Pedrerol bursts out laughing

Nights on El Chiringuito never leave anyone indifferent, but the latest edition of the show was simply unforgettable for the audience and for the panelists themselves. Juanma Rodríguez, known for his provocative and humorous style, starred in one of the most surreal moments of the soccer summer by parodying Athletic Club's official announcement about Nico Williams's contract renewal and his refusal to join Barça. He did so by drawing on creativity and a sense of spectacle right in the studio.

Imitation and laughter: Juanma Rodríguez's entrance with a wig and message to the culés

As soon as he appeared in the studio, Juanma Rodríguez surprised everyone by wearing a wig very similar to Nico Williams's distinctive hairstyle. He didn't stop there: with a serious expression, he imitated the solemn atmosphere of Athletic's official video, walking among his colleagues and giving out hugs one by one while repeating in Catalan: “la força d’una abraçada.”

Host Josep Pedrerol, unable to contain his laughter, ended up bursting out laughing along with other panelists who applauded Juanma Rodríguez's performance. “Culés, I know it's not the same, but, ‘ja sóc aquí; més que un club, la força d’una abraçada.’ Congratulations on the signing,” he proclaimed, referencing Barça's historic slogan and the sense of resignation felt among fans after Nico Williams's unexpected decision.

| Mega

Hugs, irony and the ultimate nod: “Come on, Athletic. Go get them”

The show continued with Rodríguez giving out hugs throughout the studio, in a clear nod to the emotion experienced at San Mamés after Nico Williams's decision. The final touch wasn't missing: he took out Athletic Club's jersey, with Nico's name and number, and showed it to the camera while shouting “Come on, Athletic. Go get them,” sealing the scene with his unmistakable mocking tone.

The images, which quickly went viral on social media, reflect the atmosphere of euphoria and rivalry that has surrounded the summer's soap opera, especially after a week full of sharp retorts and coded messages from footballers, executives, and now, panelists as well.

Barça, at the center of jokes after Nico Williams's snub

Juanma Rodríguez's performance not only made Pedrerol and company burst out laughing, but also captured the sentiment of part of the soccer world, who haven't missed the chance to joke at Barça's expense. The blaugrana club, after weeks of rumors and leaks, saw how the summer's star signing slipped away at the last minute, leaving room for irony, imitations, and memes on television and social media. Others celebrate Barça's small "failures" as if they were their own titles.