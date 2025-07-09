Sevilla transfers: they want one of the Premier League's breakout stars

The battle to reinforce Sevilla's midfield has reached a peak after the revelation of a holding midfielder with potential in the European elite. The Andalusian club, in need of muscle and control in the center of the field, has set its sights on a player who excelled in England and is now in the midst of negotiations.

Sevilla needs freshness in midfield after key departures

After the departures of Saúl Ñíguez and Sambi Lokonga, Sevilla's midfield has been left somewhat lacking in physicality and balance. Lucien Agoumé keeps up the performance, but his contract increases the pressure if an attractive offer arrives.

Antonio Cordón's sporting plan prioritizes signings for the attack and defense, although it doesn't overlook containment and order in the middle. That's where the real interest in a versatile profile like Jens Cajuste's comes from.

Quality career and performance in Premier League

The 25-year-old Swede has belonged to Napoli since August 2023, when he was signed for about €12M. However, he didn't secure a spot in the Italian starting eleven and was loaned to Ipswich Town last season. There, he played 33 matches across Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, totaling more than 2,100 minutes, one goal, and one assist.

His season was a test of endurance and quality at the top level: 30 league games, notable physical presence, and consistent performance. His value is estimated at around €12M, which could be adjusted through a loan with a purchase option.

Sevilla's interest amid Juanlu operation

According to several sources, Napoli has offered Cajuste as a complement to the negotiations for Juanlu Sánchez. Sevilla seeks to maximize the operation, prioritizing the sale of the academy product to balance the budget. In addition, the option of the Swede is being considered, whether on loan or in a swap deal, without mandatory fees.

Doubts at Besiktas halt the deal

What seemed closed with Besiktas —loan for €1M plus a €6.5M purchase option— has been put on hold. The player's reluctance has stopped the deal, which opens a window for Sevilla.

Comparison with other offers

In addition to Sevilla and Besiktas, clubs like Burnley, Crystal Palace, and even Ipswich are after the player. However, Sevilla's sporting project and reputation, together with their presence in European competitions, could prove attractive to Cajuste.

What fits from his profile and playing style

The Swede is 6 ft. 2 in. tall (1.88 m) and has a dominant physique in duels, providing balance in defensive duties and transitions. Based on his long pass data and defensive actions, he fits well in a Sevilla side looking to regain ball control and physical preparation.

His tactical versatility also allows him to adapt to systems with a holding midfielder and two central midfielders, a key resource for Matías Almeyda. His youth, experience in Europe, and national team (25 caps) complete the appeal.

Next steps and expectations

Talks between Sevilla and Napoli are ongoing. The outcome of Juanlu's transfer could unlock the move for Cajuste. If the Andalusians secure a loan with a flexible option, they'll strengthen the midfield without compromising the budget.

Otherwise, the club will keep an eye on other similar profiles. Meanwhile, the fans are expectant; more power and control could arrive at the heart of the team.