Confirmed by Matteo Moretto: Betis about to finalize the signing of a center-back

Betis remains active in the summer transfer market, seeking to discreetly finalize a signing that could become a key piece. In recent weeks, Heliopolis's objective has focused on strengthening the center of the defense, an area the club considers a priority for next season. From within the verdiblanco environment, silence has been the main strategy in an operation that is moving forward steadily.

Impact on Betis's squad after an already busy market

This signing would arrive at a time when Betis has already reinforced other areas. In the winter, the club brought in Antony (on loan from Manchester United) and Cucho Hernández for €13M. With the possible arrival of the new center-back, the depth and competitiveness of the defense would increase.

The squad already includes Marc Bartra and Diego Llorente, the latter currently in post-injury recovery. The new addition would bring freshness, a young profile, and the support of the South American academy, aligned with Pellegrini's project.

| XCatalunya, Canva

Betis in advanced talks for a Vélez Sarsfield defender

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, cited on social media, "Betis is in advanced negotiations for Valentín Gómez, Vélez Sarsfield's center-back. Info first reported by @alvaritomfs." The source indicates that decisive steps are being taken privately, with no official leaks, while the club negotiates directly with Vélez Sarsfield.

Profile: Valentín Gómez, a left-footed center-back with a Spanish passport

Valentín Gómez, 22 years old, is 5 ft. 11 in. (1.81 m) tall and plays both as a center-back and as a left-back. Trained at Vélez, he debuted in 2022 and has already accumulated ten matches with Argentina's U-20 national team. According to Transfermarkt, his value is around €10M. Despite this, Betis aims to sign him for approximately €5.5M, taking advantage of the situation and the player's advantage of holding Spanish nationality.

His record this season includes 15 matches in 2025, split between national and international competitions, totaling more than 1,200 minutes and two yellow cards. He has started in the Copa Libertadores and the Supercopa Internacional, showing defensive solidity and discipline.

| XCatalunya, elnacional.cat

Comparison with other options and why Gómez stands out

Betis's list also included Daniele Ghilardi (Hellas Verona) and Aurélie Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt). Ghilardi, as reported by AS, is a 22-year-old Italian option who played 24 matches in Serie A and was a candidate in negotiations of about €4–5M. However, Gómez's profile is more convincing due to his versatility, youth, and non-EU status, as he holds Spanish nationality.

This dual component of being a left-footed center-back or left-back provides tactical appeal for Manuel Pellegrini. His arrival would allow for greater variety in the defensive system, covering possible absences and facilitating rotations.

What does Gómez bring to Betis's strategy?

His training at Vélez Sarsfield, a club with a history of developing solid defenders, combined with his international youth experience, makes him a reliable piece for the future. He can adapt to the 4‑2‑3‑1 or 5‑3‑2, offering clean build-up from the back, coverage for the full-back, and presence in aerial play.

In addition, his signing for a price below his market value (barely half, according to Transfermarkt and sources close to the club) shows Betis's ability to attract talent without overspending.

The negotiation for Valentín Gómez has been discreet, with no premature leaks, and is progressing strongly. If the transfer is formalized, the Argentine center-back with a Spanish passport will bring freshness, solidity, and versatility to the verdiblanco project. The official announcement is still pending, which could arrive in the coming days.