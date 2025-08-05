Confirmed, he's leaving: Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso solve a Real Madrid problem

Real Madrid keeps lightening their squad during this summer transfer window. While attention is focused on big names and possible arrivals, there are stories that end almost in silence. One of them is that of a young Brazilian who arrived as a prospect five and a half years ago for €30 million, but who never managed to make his debut with the first team.

A stage without a clear direction

The player has spent the last few years on loan at different European teams with very modest results. First, it was Borussia Dortmund, where he went through two spells with hardly any continuity. Then he arrived at Girona, where he also failed to establish himself, and after that, he went through Frosinone and Granada hoping to relaunch his career. It didn't happen.

As of today, the footballer is training with Castilla, although he hasn't been included in the preseason that the team carried out in Marbella. The club has already informed him that he won't play official matches either with the reserve team or the first team, so his presence in Valdebebas is numbered.

A signing that didn't work out

Real Madrid has internally accepted that the signing of this young midfielder was a strategic mistake. Although he still has one year left on his contract, until June 2026, the sporting management believes that the best solution is to grant him a letter of freedom. This way, the club saves part of his salary and avoids continuing to accumulate loans.

Initially, the idea was to find a team that would accept a loan and take on his wages, at least partially. However, due to the lack of convincing offers and the wear and tear of his last seasons, contract termination has become the most viable option.

A new beginning in Brazil

For days, rumors have pointed to a possible return to his home country. Several Brazilian sources have confirmed that there is a club very interested in acquiring his services. Despite his limited recent activity, the talent is still there, and many in Brazil believe he can rediscover his best form if he returns home.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has prioritized closing this chapter as soon as possible. The operation doesn't bring direct income to the club's coffers, but it frees up a spot and avoids continuing to accumulate frustration with a player who never managed to show what he promised when he arrived from Flamengo.

A farewell without glory, but with hope

Sometimes, in the world of soccer, great prospects fall by the wayside. Other times, what seems like an ending can be a new beginning. In this case, the white club has chosen a discreet exit, without grandiloquent statements or emotional farewells.

The truth is that, despite his efforts, this footballer has never worn the first team's jersey in an official match. His story at Real Madrid ends without a debut, without goals, and with many questions. But also with a new opportunity far from Europe.

It's Reinier... and he's leaving for free to Atlético Mineiro

The protagonist of this story is none other than Reinier Jesús, the Brazilian attacking midfielder who arrived in 2020 as one of the great South American gems and who now, after years of loans and without opportunities at the white club, leaves for free to Atlético Mineiro. The Belo Horizonte club will sign him as a free agent.

This is how a disappointing stage in the Spanish capital ends, but perhaps a much more promising one begins in his home country. Reinier will seek at Atlético Mineiro what he never found in Madrid: continuity, trust, and minutes.