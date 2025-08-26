Final offer from Chelsea for Fermín: Joan Laporta is considering it

The end of the transfer window is becoming complicated for FC Barcelona. The blaugrana club has received a formal offer from Chelsea for Fermín López. The midfielder is considered a valuable piece for Hansi Flick. The London proposal amounts to €58 million.

The figure represents a huge temptation for the blaugrana board. In the offices, they know that the deal would solve the financial Fair Play. La Liga has imposed strict restrictions on Barça's player registrations. Freeing up the wage bill is an essential condition to register new signings.

Flick doesn't want to lose Fermín at this moment

The German coach has been clear with the sporting management. Flick counts on Fermín as a key piece in midfield.The season is long, and he needs young talent in his squad. The player has also shown great performance in recent months.

| XCatalunya, Fermin Lopez

The decision is creating tension between the bench and the blaugrana board. Flick prioritizes sporting stability, while the club is thinking about numbers. The difference in interests could shape Laporta's final strategy. Chelsea's offer comes at the worst possible moment.

A growing player who didn't play against Levante

Fermín didn't play against Levante and immediately raised suspicions. The Andalusian was seen talking with Flick at the end of the match. The coach seemed to reassure him amid the uncertainty about his future. This gesture increased rumors of a transfer in the coming hours.

| Canva

The midfielder is a youth academy product with potential and plenty of room for improvement. At the club, they consider him a strategic asset for the future. However, his departure would provide short-term financial relief. That is the contradiction dividing the institution these days.

A deal that would ease Barça's financial suffocation

Barça still faces serious financial problems in the middle of the summer transfer window. The expected income from Camp Nou's VIP seats hasn't arrived. The auditor Crowe keeps the deal blocked due to disagreements with the board. This leaves the club without immediate financial reinforcement.

Accepting Chelsea's proposal would cover this income gap. With the money, they could register pending signings and strengthen the squad. Deco is handling the talks and awaits the footballer's final decision. Time is running out, as the window closes on September 1.

Fermín, between loyalty to the club and the Premier League

The footballer is at an important personal crossroads. On one hand, he plays for the club of his life. On the other, he has the chance to sign for the Premier League. Chelsea offers him financial stability and an ambitious project.

The player is aware of the English interest and values the opportunity. His inner circle is watching the situation calmly, but they aren't ruling anything out. Fermín knows that Barça needs him and that Flick supports him. The final decision will depend on his ambition and the sporting project.

Barça's future is at stake in a decisive week

In the club's offices, they are calculating every move with extreme care. Selling Fermín would mean an immediate positive financial impact. But on a sporting level, it would leave a gap that's hard to fill. The balance between money and football will define the end of the transfer window.

The coming days will be crucial to define the midfielder's future. If he accepts the challenge, Barça will receive millions and ease their accounts. If he decides to stay, Flick will be able to keep a key talent in midfield. Everything suggests that the resolution will come at the last minute.