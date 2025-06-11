Checkmate for Joan García, criticism from a former Espanyol player: 'he's not a...'

Unexpected moves in the soccer market not only shake the sports structures of clubs, but they also generate deep reactions among those who are emotionally connected to them. A surprising decision can provoke anything from praise to strong criticism, especially when it involves changes between historic rivals.

The recent decision by Joan García to leave RCD Espanyol for FC Barcelona has caused a major impact. This move, which has been widely discussed in recent weeks, has become one of the most controversial and talked-about operations of the summer market, generating multiple opinions both inside and outside the blanquiazul club.

Amid this media storm, a former iconic Espanyol player, Moisés Hurtado, has launched harsh criticism toward the choice made by the goalkeeper from Sallent. Hurtado, who defended the colors of the perico team for several seasons, didn't hesitate to express his disagreement with this decision in a forceful manner.

moisés hurtado's criticism

"It's not a good option for him", Moisés Hurtado stated clearly, referring to the particular challenges that come with playing for Barça, which are completely different from those at Espanyol. Hurtado pointed out that Barcelona's play style involves higher technical and mental demands, casting doubt on the goalkeeper's immediate adaptation.

In addition, Hurtado highlighted another sensitive aspect: the player's symbolism toward Espanyol. The former footballer recalled the controversial image in which García kissed the perico badge at the end of the season, something he described as "a common mistake by young players". For him, this action now takes on an especially critical tone after signing for the eternal rival.

moisés hurtado's time at espanyol

Moisés Hurtado's name was heard quite a lot in the perico environment during the first decade of the current century. The Sabadell native grew up in Espanyol's youth academy and then reached the first team in 2002, keeping his place until 2010, when he left for Olympiacos. In the 2004/05 season, while still very young, he spent it on loan at Eibar, but then he became an important player in the Barcelona team.

He retired in the summer of 2014 and has recently immersed himself in the adventure of coaching. His latest experience was as an assistant coach at CD Lugo in the final stretch of the 2022/23 season, failing to save the Galician team. Previously, he had coached UE Figueres and Espanyol's youth teams.