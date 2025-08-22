The corner of Catalonia chosen by Pau Cubarsí and his girlfriend for a getaway

The image appeared without prior notice and sparked a flurry of speculation about romance in the middle of Barça's preseason. There were no calculated poses or photo shoots, just the sea, friends, and a complicity that was hard to hide. The defender who revolutionized Barça's backlinehas found a respite very close to home. The scene, recorded by a journalist well-known on social media, confirms an escape as simple as it is eloquent.

Boat, friends, and knowing glances on the Costa Brava

The images show Pau Cubarsí and his partner sailing on the Costa Brava, surrounded by friends and acting completely naturally. The video shared by Javi de Hoyos shows both of them relaxed, not hiding, while the boat moves forward amid shouts and raised phones. The sequence, brief but precise, clears up any doubts: the getaway took place in Catalonia (Catalunya) and made clear the center-back's good personal moment. The original post links the location to that stretch of coastline that Cubarsí usually frequents.

The piece that provides context for the images highlights a relevant detail for the Barça fan reader. After a demanding start to the season, the center-back chose a nearby sea instead of exotic destinations. This gesture of attachment aligns with his public profile. The naturalness of the video contrasts with the usual secrecy in budding relationships in elite soccer.

Javi de Hoyos's version and the silence of those around him

The journalist who published the video explains that the couple didn't hide and that their appearance was completely intentional. According to his account, the scene took place on a crowded boat, with witnesses recording just a few feet (meters) away. There were no signs of discomfort from the player, but there hasn't been any public confirmation about the young woman's identity. Some fan accounts fueled speculation, but there is no official verification and it's best to avoid naming anyone until the main parties decide to do so.

A summer at two speeds before the Costa Brava

The center-back's summer combined international trips and family rest, with two stops that marked his recent emotional map. First, a stay on the Greek island of Kos produced a series of infinity pool photos. There were also jet skis and sunsets that spoke for themselves. Those posts placed the couple for the first time in a shared vacation context.

Weeks later, the player appeared in the Maldives with his loved ones, in another set of images. In this second part, the narrative was different. There was less explicit romance and more of a family album, with water activities that drew attention for the daring nature of the setting. The itinerary comes full circle with the last stop, already in Catalonia (Catalunya).

Renewed until 2029 and anchored to his homeland

Cubarsí, born in Estanyol in 2007, is one of the recent symbols of La Masia and keeps a strong bond with his territory. He arrived at Barça at twelve years old and his competitive leadership has grown alongside his presence in the first team. That attachment helps explain why the Costa Brava serves as an emotional refuge and a recurring landscape during his breaks.

The defender, who has already signed his contract extension until 2029, faces the season with professional stability and growing media exposure. The renewal and the tactical importance gained with Hansi Flick show the need for brief and nearby breaks. Nothing ostentatious, nothing that contradicts the sober profile he has cultivated since his breakthrough in the elite.

The video circulating on social media confirms a getaway by Cubarsí with his partner on the Costa Brava, with no posed photos or exclusive deals. The summer alternated between Greece and the Maldives before returning to the Girona coast, with her identity still not officially confirmed by those around them. The choice of destination reinforces the story of a footballer anchored to his homeland, focused on his sporting present and careful with his private life.