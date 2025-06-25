Cádiz, UD Las Palmas and Málaga want a former Sevilla player

With the arrival of summer, activity in the offices of LaLiga Hypermotion teams intensifies. Some clubs try to consolidate projects that will allow them to fight for promotion, while others seek a rebuild that will excite their fans after a difficult year.

Cádiz CF faces a key season after a tough campaign in the second division. The yellow club knows they need to make a statement if they want to return to Primera División as soon as possible. To achieve this, the sporting management is working to provide the team with new pieces, especially on the wings, a position where they've suffered shortages and where they're looking for reliable replacements after the departure of footballers like Brian Ocampo.

Meanwhile, UD Las Palmas has returned to the second tier with the need to renew their squad after losing key players like Alberto Moleiro, who was recently transferred to Villarreal. The island club, aware of the difficulty of the division, is exploring offensive options that will bring dribbling and versatility, essential qualities for their combinative play style.

| SNS

Málaga CF, after years of ups and downs and a locker room that's about to undergo a true revolution, aims to strengthen with footballers capable of making a difference in the second division. The club from La Rosaleda is betting on youth and talent, in line with the recent arrival of promising players hungry for success. With the dream of promotion always on the horizon.

Musa Drammeh: a rising profile for the attack

According to Ángel García, one of the names that's burst onto the scene in this market is Musa Drammeh, a 23-year-old winger born in Mataró and currently at Scottish side Heart of Midlothian. Trained in Sevilla FC's youth academy, Drammeh took his first professional steps with the Andalusian reserve team, where he played 63 matches and scored 11 goals, being key in the Segunda Federación title in the 2023-2024 season.

After that stage, Drammeh moved to the Scottish league, where this season he has played 24 official matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. His progress in British soccer has attracted the interest of several Spanish teams, who see in him a player capable of playing on both flanks and even as a striker, something especially valued by coaches looking for versatile solutions in attack.

His contract with Hearts runs until 2027, which makes any move a complex and likely costly operation. Nevertheless, his international experience and the room for growth he offers make him a very attractive profile for the sporting projects of Cádiz, Las Palmas, and Málaga.