He's crushing it in Italy: Rayo Vallecano and Celta de Vigo are fighting over him

The summer transfer market continues to bring interesting moves and rumors that stir up Spanish clubs, especially those looking to strengthen their squads to face multiple competitions. This time, a forward who's unexpectedly shining during preseason in Italy has become the center of interest for several LaLiga teams, who are considering his signing for various reasons.

Iván Azón is regaining the best version he showed at Zaragoza, where he posted impressive numbers with 25 goals and 9 assists in 144 matches in Segunda División. Now, in the middle of preseason with Como 1907, he has scored three goals in the last two friendly matches, shining especially against Lille and Al Ahli. His understanding with players like the Greek Tasos Douvikas is proving key in this footballing resurgence.

This remarkable performance has once again put his name in the market spotlight, even more so because the Italian team is strengthening the attacking area with new signings, which could reduce Azón's opportunities in Serie A. His future at the northern Italian club is uncertain despite having a contract until June 2029.

Rayo and Celta on the lookout

For Celta de Vigo, Iván Azón is a very interesting alternative after Borja Iglesias's return from Real Betis became complicated. According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Celta board has set their sights on Azón because both the transfer fee and the striker's salary fit perfectly within their budget. In addition, his youth and potential make him especially attractive for the Vigo side.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano also has the Spanish striker on their radar to strengthen a squad that will face European competitions this season. The Madrid side is looking to add quality and youth to their attack, and Azón fits perfectly with the profile they want to bring in.

An opportunity to relaunch his career in Spain

The competition between Celta and Rayo Vallecano for Iván Azón could benefit the player in his return to Spain, where he could fully recover his career after a difficult start in Italy due to muscle injuries and knee problems. The chance to play in European competition with either of these teams is also an important incentive for the striker.

Both clubs will now have to negotiate with Como 1907, which hasn't yet defined the terms for his departure. With just over a month left before the market closes, Iván Azón could become one of the most interesting moves of the summer for teams seeking youth, goals, and future potential.