Blow for Atlético de Madrid: Simeone loses a signing

Atlético de Madrid faces a crucial transfer market, where the need to strengthen certain positions clashes with the club's economic restraint policy. One of the priority positions is left back, where players like Reinildo, Javi Galán, and César Azpilicueta haven't managed to convince Diego Simeone. In this context, Miguel Gutiérrez, currently playing for Girona FC, has gained momentum as a possible addition, according to various sports media outlets.

miguel gutiérrez: an option ruled out due to high cost

Atlético's interest in Gutiérrez isn't new. However, according to reports from Relevo, the red-and-white club has decided to rule out his signing due to the high price demanded by Girona. Although the player's release clause is 35 million euros, Girona was willing to negotiate for an amount close to 20 million. This sum would be split equally between Girona and Real Madrid, which still owns 50% of the footballer's rights.

Atlético, true to its responsible transfer policy, has considered that this investment doesn't fit its financial parameters, especially considering other priorities in the squad, which will require greater financial effort.

| Twitter

gutiérrez's future: between italy and waiting for real madrid

With Atlético's option ruled out, Miguel Gutiérrez's future remains uncertain. The player, who has completed an outstanding season with Girona, participating in 36 matches and recording two goals and six assists, has attracted the interest of several European clubs.

Napoli appears as one of the main candidates to secure his services, having offered a four-year contract with an annual salary of 2 million euros. However, Girona has rejected an initial offer of 15 million plus add-ons, waiting for a proposal that comes closer to their expectations.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, which keeps a right of first refusal on the player, could match any offer received for Gutiérrez. Although the white club hasn't shown a clear intention to bring the left back back, his agent has publicly expressed the player's desire to return to Santiago Bernabéu.

Meanwhile, Girona FC is in the midst of planning for next season. After a demanding campaign, coach Míchel has acknowledged the need to make changes to the squad. The departure of key players like Miguel Gutiérrez will force the club to look for replacements who keep the team's competitive level.