Betis and Sevilla want the same player, Nice is also interested

In this summer's transfer market, expectations are sky-high again in Andalusia. Two projects that need to take a competitive leap are watching each other closely, not only because of the local rivalry, but also because both aim to strengthen with a similar profile: young, versatile players with experience in top leagues. It's no coincidence that the names appearing on both Betis and Sevilla's agendas come up more than once. This year, Nice is also entering the picture, a French club determined to take advantage of their qualification for the Champions League preliminary round to attract top-level talent.

In this context, the battle for a footballer trained at PSG and experienced in the Bundesliga is in full swing. The player, currently with Eintracht Frankfurt, has sparked interest in the offices of Heliópolis and Nervión, as well as on the French Riviera.

Junior Dina Ebimbe: from PSG prospect to top target in southern Spain

Junior Dina Ebimbe's career is an example of the new generation of French footballers seeking their place in Europe's top leagues. Trained in the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain, he made his professional debut in Ligue 1 before being loaned to Dijon, where he started to attract attention for his physical power and ability to arrive from the second line. His performance earned him a transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, a club where he has played three full seasons, alternating between starting and coming off the bench in the Bundesliga.

Dina Ebimbe's current situation in Frankfurt is delicate. After a strong start to the 2024-25 season, the midfielder has barely played in 2025, which has fueled rumors about his future. With two years left on his contract, the German club needs to raise funds after completing the signing of Japanese player Ritsu Doan for €20 million. This financial context forces them to listen to offers for several players, and the Frenchman is one of the main candidates to leave, especially due to the limited trust shown by coach Oliver Glasner in recent months.

Betis and Sevilla's interest

Sevilla FC's sporting management, led by Antonio Cordón, has sped up negotiations since Matías Almeyda arrived on the bench. The club is looking to regain the competitiveness lost last season, betting on new faces and physical profiles in midfield. Almeyda demands intensity, high pressing, and quick transitions, qualities that fit perfectly with Dina Ebimbe's profile, as he can adapt both as a central midfielder and on the wing.

Meanwhile, Real Betis is facing a necessary restructuring in the attacking area. The departures of Antony and the sale of Jesús Rodríguez leave a gap on the wings. Although Rodrigo Riquelme's arrival has caused excitement, Betis's sporting management considers it crucial to bring in another game-changing footballer. Dina Ebimbe, due to his youth and versatility, represents that reinforcement who can make a difference in an increasingly demanding schedule. Betis also has the appeal of competing in Europe, which could be decisive in convincing the footballer.

It was the Cameroonian outlet Actu Cameroun and also La Colina de Nervión that have echoed the interest of the two clubs from southern Spain.

Nice enters the race: a French club seeking a leap in quality

OGC Nice doesn't want to be left behind. Having qualified for the Champions League preliminary round, the French club is looking to strengthen their squad with both national and international talent. According to sources close to the team from the French Riviera, the interest in Dina Ebimbe is real and aligns with the club's policy of betting on players with potential and a background in Ligue 1. The deal, however, won't be easy: both Sevilla and Betis are in a position to improve the salary offer, as well as provide an attractive sporting project.

Nice's last season, finishing fourth in Ligue 1, has multiplied the club's options to compete for sought-after players. The footballer's entourage, meanwhile, is considering a return to France, although they aren't ruling out a challenge in La Liga, where the showcase is huge and personal growth could be more immediate.