Betis and Girona compete for a young gem from UD Las Palmas

The arrival of summer always marks a turning point for teams that have been relegated from LaLiga. UD Las Palmas faces a key period to redefine its sporting and financial project after its recent relegation. As happens every year, several of its young talents become protagonists in the transfer market. The spotlight is on one of the defenders with the greatest potential from the yellow academy, whose contract situation and performance have attracted the interest of clubs from the national and international elite.

UD Las Palmas is going through a phase of renewal and adjustment forced by relegation. The need to balance the books and rebuild the squad to compete in the Second Division forces the club to listen to offers for some of its most promising footballers. In this context, the island team must balance economic urgency with the desire not to weaken itself excessively ahead of next season.

Among the players attracting the most attention is Juanma Herzog, a center-back who is only 21 years old, a Spain U21 international, who has been gaining prominence with the first team. His progress hasn't gone unnoticed by Primera División clubs such as Real Betis and Girona FC, who are looking to strengthen their squads with young talent and room for growth. According to some reports, the player from Tenerife could end up at Montilivi or Heliopolis.

| DAZN

the profile of a rising center-back: minutes, national team, and early maturity

The 2024-2025 season has been the one of confirmation for this young center-back from Tenerife. Although his participation with the first team has been intermittent, coaches and analysts highlight his versatility, tactical intelligence, and ability to play the ball out from the back. He has played in 18 matches this season, accumulating 1,234 min. (1,234 minutes) and proving his reliability in defense. His record with UD Las Palmas's first team already stands at 28 appearances, remarkable numbers for such a young player.

In addition, his name appears on the final list of the Spain U21 national team that will compete in the upcoming European Championship under the direction of Santi Denia, alongside other talents such as Alberto Moleiro and Stefan Bajcetic. This recognition as a U21 international not only increases his profile, but also positions him as a safe bet for the future for any team looking to strengthen its defense.

interest from Betis and Girona: fierce competition for the signing

The news of interest from Betis and Girona, first reported on social media by @solofichajes123 and picked up by several media outlets, has raised the footballer's media profile. Both clubs are determined to strengthen their backline and see the young center-back as an interesting market opportunity, not only because of his age and potential, but also due to his current contract situation.

According to reports, UD Las Palmas recently activated the automatic renewal of his contract, extending it until 2027, with a possible extension for an additional year. However, the footballer's camp, now represented by the agency Niagara Sports Company (which manages figures such as Dani Olmo and Morata), is actively working to ensure the defender continues competing at the highest level. The operation, therefore, seems to be heading toward a transfer that could bring a significant sum to the island club's coffers, in a range expected to be similar to that of other talents such as Moleiro, whose recent moves have been around €10-15 million.