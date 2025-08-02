Barça's decision regarding Marc Casadó will not please culers

The summer season is, for FC Barcelona, a crucial moment to define not only the squad but also the direction of the project. July and August are usually filled with expectations and uncertainties, especially when the board must make decisions that go far beyond the sporting aspect. The club once again finds itself at that crossroads where every move can be decisive for economic stability and the future of the young talents from the academy.

Overcrowding in midfield: a problem with proper names

The blaugrana midfield is experiencing a real congestion. After a period marked by injuries to key players, the recovery of men like Frenkie de Jong and Pedri has brought the debate back to the center of the field. Currently, Barça have seven midfielders competing for minutes in a season that is expected to be demanding in all competitions.

Hansi Flick, who in January chose to establish a regular starting eleven with De Jong and Pedri as untouchables in the pivot, hasn't changed his approach for the new season. Everything indicates that, although Marc Casadó was the undisputed owner of that area in the first half, the third contender for those spots is Marc Bernal. This, therefore, leaves the player from Sant Pere de Vilamajor in a very delicate situation.

| FCB

Marc Casadó has embodied the culé spirit like few others in recent years. From his first steps at La Masia, through his Champions League debut and the captaincy in the reserve team, to historic celebrations at Canaletes alongside the fans, the midfielder has made it clear that Barça is much more than a team for him. However, the reality at the top level is relentless.

The board, led by Deco, has already informed his camp that if a significant offer arrives, they'll facilitate his departure, according to La Vanguardia. This is not a decision that goes unnoticed, because Casadó is considered one of the most beloved academy players by the blaugrana community.

The player himself, under contract until 2028 and with a release clause of €100 million, is resisting any change of scenery. His desire is to succeed wearing blaugrana, but the club has urgent needs to bring in money. At this time, the footballer's valuation reaches €30 million, a figure that clubs like Chelsea have already shown willingness to pay. The possibility of a major sale remains on the table to ease the finances and avoid registration problems, like those suffered in recent summers.

Other teams like Atlético de Madrid had shown interest in previous weeks in the culé midfielder. Even though they've already reinforced that area of midfield with other signings, it can't be ruled out that the colchoneros could take advantage of the situation and re-enter the race.