Gavi confesses his true relationship with Dro: 'He's my...'

In every Barça preseason, attention is always divided between the established players and the academy youngsters who are looking for their place in the first team. This summer, expectations revolve around new opportunities and the atmosphere in the locker room after months of changes and the arrival of high-profile signings. In that context, Gavi has become a reference point for La Masia, not only because of his football, but also for his leadership skills and his support for the young prospects who are standing out at the club.

Gavi's role as a mentor and his special relationship with Dro

Gavi's return after a complicated injury has marked a turning point for the team and for himself. His role on and off the field has been enhanced, especially after wearing the captain's armband in the friendly against FC Seoul, where he delivered a solid performance and found the net again. In that match, one of the most talked-about images was the closeness and rapport he showed with Dro, one of the gems from the blaugrana academy.

In a recent interview, Gavi revealed the nature of his bond with Dro, calling him his "protégé". For the Andalusian midfielder, Dro represents the talent and mentality that Barça currently requires: effort, humility, and adaptability. "I hope Dro moves up. He's an unbelievable talent and person. I give him a lot of advice because in the end, he's my protégé there," Gavi admitted, highlighting the essential role that helping new talents integrate plays.

| FCB

Dro makes the most of his minutes and earns Flick's attention

The start of preseason has served to measure Dro's potential in the first team. In the first friendly, the young striker played for 23 minutes and didn't waste his opportunity, scoring a goal and showing boldness against experienced defenders. However, in the second match he didn't get any minutes, which adds to the anticipation regarding Hansi Flick's management of the youngsters.

For many at the club, the competition for attacking positions has increased after the arrival of Marcus Rashford, but the sporting management keeps an eye on the academy players who can provide immediate solutions or become key pieces for the future. Dro's case is no exception. His ability to adapt to different roles in attack fits perfectly with the new style Flick is looking to implement, betting on high pressing, mobility, and quick play.

Barça's ambitions and the battle for the lead with Real Madrid

The upcoming season presents major challenges for Barça. The goal is not only to stand up to Real Madrid, but also to dominate Europe again and consolidate Flick's project. Gavi, who is optimistic after his recovery, highlights the trust the coach has placed in the squad. For the young international, the key will be to keep the blaugrana identity and not become obsessed with rivals. "They have a great team but we have to be ourselves and that's it," he stated with conviction.

The locker room keeps an eye on emerging stars like Lamine Yamal, while signings such as Rashford raise the level of internal competition. However, the academy remains the engine of hope, and examples like Gavi-Dro show that the union between generations can be the difference-maker in aspiring to everything.