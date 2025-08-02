Barça players weigh in on the Barça - Ter Stegen controversy: 'They don't intend...'

FC Barcelona's current situation is going through turbulent days. In the middle of the summer of 2025, Marc-André Ter Stegen's situation continues to generate debate. The German goalkeeper, who recently announced on his own that he would be out for three months due to back surgery, has sparked significant controversy both inside and outside the club. His early statement has raised questions about his role and leadership within the Barça squad.

While fans are waiting for clear answers about the exact length of his absence, with all that this implies, the controversy is increasing. According to Víctor Navarro on El Partidazo de COPE, LaLiga will issue its official verdict on the estimated recovery period in about a week, a crucial factor for the club's immediate future.

Dani Olmo and the strong support from the Barça locker room

Amid the tension caused by Ter Stegen's situation, Dani Olmo publicly came out to support the German goalkeeper. In an interview given to the program El Partidazo de COPE, Olmo was clear: "Ter Stegen is an important player for the team. He's another teammate on the team. I don't know if we'll be the players who vote for who the captain is; last year we did it that way." The Spanish forward assured that there is no uncertainty in the locker room regarding the captaincy, as is being mentioned in the media.

| F.C. Barcelona

This statement reinforces the position also expressed by other internal sources from the team, who have clarified that there's no intention to take the armband away from the German international, as confirmed by Víctor Navarro on the same COPE program.

Sporting and financial impact for Barça

Ter Stegen's absence represents a significant sporting and financial setback for the Catalan club. If it is finally confirmed that the recovery time is three months, Barcelona will not be able to take advantage of the LaLiga regulation that allows the use of 80% of a player's salary who is injured for more than four months to register new signings.

The German's personal decision to publicly announce his recovery timeline in advance has been interpreted by many as a challenge to the club. This has caused harsh criticism from some sectors of the sports press and part of the fanbase, although, as has been shown, he has the strong support of the locker room.

Ter Stegen's captaincy, not up for discussion within the team

In response to speculation about whether the locker room could decide to change the team's captaincy due to the controversy, the aforementioned testimonies have made it clear that this option is not on the table. The German goalkeeper's leadership remains intact within the group, despite recent conflicts.

Barcelona now needs to manage this situation prudently to prevent external tensions from affecting the team's sporting performance. In this context, Ter Stegen's physical and emotional recovery will be essential, especially considering that his position is already being contested by new signings such as Joan García and Szczesny.

Moreover, it is certainly notable that Barça's first two captains, Ter Stegen and Ronald Araújo, are not two footballers established in the starting eleven. At least, that was the case last season. It remains to be seen whether, in the votes that will likely also take place in a few days, the players keep their position regarding the 2024/25 season.