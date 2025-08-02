Neither law nor medicine: the degree Pau Cubarsí will study

Pau Cubarsí, one of the young talents who excites Barcelona fans the most, is experiencing a summer full of changes, not only on the field but also in his personal life. The center-back from Estanyol, who has shined with Barça's first team this past season, has just turned 18 and is facing a new year full of responsibilities, excitement, and new challenges, both professional and academic.

While other young people from his generation are still deciding which path to follow, he has already balanced training with his studies. Proof of this is that just a few weeks ago he took, like any other student, the university entrance exams (selectividad), and now he has shared his plans with the culé public.

Stage change: goodbye to la Masia

During an interview with Esport3 in the middle of FC Barcelona's preseason in South Korea, Pau revealed that he has made the decision to leave la Masia, where he has lived for the past few years, to take another step toward independence. "I would still stay one more year at la Masia, but now I'm trying to separate myself a bit and try to be calmer, on my own," he confessed.

| XCatalunya

His new home will be in Barcelona, where he will share an apartment with his sister Irene Cubarsí, with whom he keeps a very close relationship. "I'm going to become independent with my sister," he explained. For Pau, this move will not only allow him to gain autonomy, but also to be closer to his family in a more comfortable and familiar environment.

His parents, who will keep living in Estanyol, will visit him frequently: "They're still there, calm, I also like that they're there because it's a quieter place. In Barcelona there's a lot of traffic and a lot of noise. But they'll come from time to time."

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Vectortwins

A busy schedule, with family help

Cubarsí's schedule doesn't let up. The demands of the blaugrana first team force him to balance matches, training, and travel, something he takes on naturally. Even so, he admits that he needs help to manage so many commitments: "During preseason, my mom handles it more, since she's at home and manages it a bit, she helps me out."

This family support has been key during his development, and now it will also be important in his new stage. On his social media, we have seen endearing moments with his parents and his sister, who have spent time together this summer in places like the Maldives, before facing the changes that September brings.

What will Pau Cubarsí study?

Perhaps the most admirable thing about this young defender is his commitment to education. In a world where sporting success can make people forget about studies, Pau has decided to keep pursuing his academic education. After passing the PAU, he has confirmed that he will start a university degree this September.

"I'm going to try to do Business Administration and Management, ADE. I'll try to start in September," he stated, with a sincere smile and aware that it won't be easy to fit everything in with the demands of professional soccer. However, his will is firm: he wants to have an academic foundation that will serve him both on and off the field.

A humble role model for young people

Cubarsí represents a generation of footballers who are committed not only to their club, but also to their personal growth. Despite being one of Barça's greatest prospects, he keeps his feet on the ground. He enjoys his family, his sister, his girlfriend (whom he prefers not to talk about publicly), and his university life.

While he establishes himself as a starter with the first team, he is beginning to build his adult life with decisions that reflect maturity, responsibility, and ambition beyond the ball. Pau Cubarsí is growing up, and he's doing it as only the greats do: with talent, humility, and vision for the future.