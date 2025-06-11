Bad news for Simeone, Atlético's transfer gets complicated: €30M or nothing

Atlético de Madrid faces a crucial summer after an inconsistent season, marked by disappointing results compared to the expectations caused by their significant investments. Coach Diego Simeone, aware of shortcomings in some key positions, especially in attack, remains alert to the market to strengthen the team before the start of the next season.

One of Atlético's urgent needs is focused on the forward line. Although Antoine Griezmann will ultimately stay, and the presence of players like Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez provides guarantees, the likely departure of Ángel Correa forces the club to look for one more striker to complete a competitive offensive line. This is where Dusan Vlahovic comes into play, the Serbian striker from Juventus, who has been a priority for Atlético since last summer.

However, the operation for Vlahovic is far from simple. The Balkan player, 25 years old, has a contract with Juventus until 2026, but his performance has declined in recent seasons, leading the Turin club to seriously consider his departure, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus intends to take advantage of this situation to gain financial profit and already has a base figure set.

During this season, Dusan Vlahovic has played in 39 matches, contributing 14 goals and 5 assists with the Italian club. Although he is not at his best, his youth and potential still keep his value high in Europe.

turkish competition

Precisely that valuation has sparked the interest of the Turkish market, with Fenerbahçe willing to pay the €30 million that Juventus is asking to release him. This Turkish move is the key new obstacle for Simeone and Atlético de Madrid: matching or surpassing this offer to secure the signing of the striker.

Vlahovic would fit well in "Cholo" Simeone's system thanks to his physical strength, excellent aerial play, and ability to constantly create danger in the opponent's box. The Serbian striker is known for being a profile similar to what the Argentine coach has historically sought, players capable of applying high pressure and taking advantage of the spaces created by their teammates.

However, the high level of competition and the urgency imposed by the market force Atlético to make quick decisions. Although the Colchoneros keep other options like Nick Woltemade, an emerging German striker, it is clear that the rojiblanca board considers the Serbian striker a priority piece to raise the team's competitive level.

If this option fails, Estadio Deportivo states that another alternative managed by the Colchoneros is Nick Woltemade. The German, from Stuttgart, has been one of the standout names of the recently concluded Bundesliga season.