Alavés fans up in arms: The signing they don't want to happen

Deportivo Alavés is going through a summer full of both uncertainties and hopes. In every preseason, the club seeks to adjust the squad to face a new challenge in LaLiga, while the fans closely watch every move, hoping that the management will make the right signings. However, this time, the atmosphere at Mendizorroza is more "tense" than usual and the uncertainty revolves around a footballer who doesn't even have a contract with the team.

The presence of a renowned striker in the training sessions has been the talk among fans and the local press. His arrival wasn't part of the initial plan. He arrived quietly, as a voluntary and non-binding bet, but his performance in the friendly matches has turned his case into one of the hottest topics of the summer in Vitoria. The debate, far from dying down, keeps growing with every minute on the field.

Mariano Díaz surprises in preseason and puts planning in check

Mariano Díaz started training with Alavés without any formal agreement in place. The sporting management, under Coudet's supervision, accepted his presence as a trial, with no further expectations. However, the story has taken an unexpected turn. After making his debut with the team in two friendlies, Mariano has become the absolute protagonist, scoring two of the three goals scored by the Babazorros so far in the preseason.

In the first match against Athletic, he came on in the second half and showed glimpses of his goal-scoring instinct. It was against Castellón when he truly sparked the debate: a brace from him allowed the team to come from behind and end up winning 2-1. The first goal came after a great run and a precise finish inside the box. The second, with a powerful shot from outside the box. His performance has ignited the fuse among part of the fans, who are demanding his immediate signing.

The locker room and the fans, divided over Mariano's possible arrival

Mariano Díaz's name divides the Alavés supporters. On one hand, there are those who see him as the spark needed for a team that needs goals and experience at the top level. Many, after his preseason performance, see his signing as essential.

However, the other part of the stands keeps a much more skeptical stance. "Even though he scored two goals in a friendly against a Segunda team, I'm completely against his signing. He ran out his contract at Madrid without playing a single minute," warns another fan, focusing on the striker's lack of consistency and recent track record.

The collective memory recalls that other lightning signings ended up disappointing. "Let's not be blinded by the brace, with that money we need to go for a better striker," they insist, worried about the risk of repeating past mistakes. "Let's hope this isn't another case like Tony Martínez, who started generating a lot of hype and ended up disappearing," reflects a supporter on social media. The memory of strikers who started out exciting but ended up without continuity is very present at Mendizorroza.

Mariano's future, in the hands of Coudet and the sporting management

The situation, far from being solved, keeps both the coaching staff and the fans on edge. For now, Mariano keeps adding minutes and arguments to convince Coudet that he can provide offensive solutions. The Argentine coach, known for his high standards, will have to decide whether to bet on the former Real Madrid player or, on the contrary, if the club will prioritize other options in the market.

What is clear is that, if the Spanish-Dominican striker wants to play at Mendi, he will have to accept a considerable pay cut.