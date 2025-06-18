Kate Middleton's clapback to Meghan Markle

During the Trooping the Colour held last June 16, the Princess of Wales reappeared with an imposing presence. An elegant blue dress, carefully chosen, and a serene demeanor reinforce Kate's transition from recent health challenges toward a strengthened role within the monarchy. According to psychologist Lara Ferreiro, that shade of blue "conveys serenity and trust" and the choice to dress to match her daughter Charlotte reinforces the idea of family unity.

Unintentional provocation

Far from public statements, Kate has chosen a nonverbal message. Her smile, her closeness with the public, and especially her rapport with Prince William and her children project leadership from a place of calm. This attitude contrasts with the attacks and rumors that have surrounded Meghan in recent years, especially the criticism on social media.

There was no verbal "clapback," but rather a symbolic strategy that places Kate at the center of the narrative: recovery, strength, and institutional support. Nothing explicit, but still powerful.

Reactions and interpretations

On social media, some followers have seen in this reappearance a subtle response to Meghan's criticism. Back in 2022, the Duchess of Sussex hinted in the Harry & Meghan documentary that William and Kate were less affectionate with her.

Kate, on the other hand, has offered hugs and closeness in public, something many have interpreted as a reply to the more formal or distant style attributed to the Sussex couple. This isn't the first time Kate has stood up against perceptions caused outside the royal family.

In May 2025, she warmly hugged people at a Buckingham Palace event, breaking with the idea that royals don't show affection. Now she repeats the formula with a strong and silent presence at one of the most prominent events on the official calendar.

A lesson in nonverbal communication

Psychologist Ferreiro points out that the choice of such a carefully crafted style and Kate's firm presence are not accidental: they represent a strategy designed to convey stability and hope. In addition, sharing a tone with Charlotte underscores that renewed family bond. It's the perfect response to counter external messages without the need for words.

In a media environment saturated with controversy, Kate shows that sometimes strength lies in silence. A serene expression, a gesture, or a color can be more impactful than a statement. Precisely that contrast with Meghan—who has replied publicly on previous occasions—adds a narrative element that media haven't overlooked.

Now, after this silent staging, the question remains: will we see a direct response from the Sussexes? Or will Kate continue to rely on the power of silence alongside her family?

In any case, the Princess of Wales has made it clear that leadership is also built with subtle gestures.