Gonzalo Bernardos and his surreal demand against Barça: 'Its amount...'

The Spanish economist and Espanyol supporter Gonzalo Bernardos is known for his appearances in media outlets such as La Sexta and for his soccer commentary in favor of RCD Espanyol. Today, once again, he has set aside his economist theses, hasn't given academic lessons, and has shared his opinion on the imminent transfer of the "perico" goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, to FC Barcelona.

After several weeks of much doubt and speculation about the goalkeeper from Sallent, he has finally chosen Barça. He is switching Cornellà for the other side of the Diagonal, as some "blanquiazul" fans would say. He won't go to the English league as some had desired. He is moving from the third club in Catalonia to the first, aiming to win titles and not fear relegation to the Second Division.

According to Bernardos, all players on the team should have two clauses. The one that all teams except Barça should pay, and the one intended for Barça. This is coming from an economist who, in theory, understands the market and supply and demand. He forgets that clauses like these are unworkable, since few players would agree to accept them.

What about being paid the same? If a contract has additional clauses, these clauses should also be reflected in the paycheck. Would RCD Espanyol pay this "penalty"?

reactions on social media

The comments haven't taken long to appear and have followed the line we've just mentioned. Users of the former Twitter consider these to be measures impossible to implement and compare other situations in which Barça hasn't played the victim as the "pericos" are doing now.

"Look, genius, release clauses in soccer are proportional to the player's salary; if you earn little, your clause is modest. Don't blame Barça, let Espanyol pay their players better," could be read.

"If I remember correctly, Espanyol signed Braithwaite as a free agent (for free) the same day Barça released him. Barça already knew where he wanted to go, but for that reason and because it suited them, they didn't change their mind. Ah! Don't forget that in the Second Division he was the top scorer," was also read.

gonzalo bernardos

Bernardos holds a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the University of Barcelona (1989) and earned his doctorate at the same institution in 1994, graduating "cum laude" and receiving the extraordinary doctorate award. He is an associate professor in the Department of Economic Theory at the University of Barcelona and has taught at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals (IBEI), and ESADE.

He has directed several master's programs at the University of Barcelona, including those in Real Estate Advisory and Consulting, Franchise Creation and Management, and Personal Development and Leadership. In addition, he was vice-rector of Economics at UB between 2010 and 2012.