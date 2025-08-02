Letizia Ortiz won't lift a finger: the latest move against Queen Sofía

An unexpected change has shaken the Spanish Royal Family this summer. The traditional image of Queen Sofía in Mallorca has disappeared, and Letizia Ortiz has chosen not to speak out or take action. That's why many Spaniards have asked the following question: What is behind this absence that already raises questions in the palace atmosphere?

What happened in Mallorca and the silence of those close

This year, Queen Sofía did not travel to Mallorca, as she would do every season. Sources close to her reveal that her absence is directly related to the delicate health of her sister Irene of Greece, who is affected by Alzheimer's, according to media specialized in royal information.

King Felipe VI did keep the institutional agenda on this island, meeting with authorities in Marivent without any signs of conflict. According to reports, Sofía would have preferred to stay close to her sister, even traveling to Greece. Meanwhile, Letizia has attended family and cultural events in Palma, such as the movie session with her daughters during the Atlàntida Film Fest held on July 31.

| @CasaReal, XCatalunya

Deterioration of Irene of Greece and the withdrawal of the emeritus queen

For weeks, Irene of Greece's health has reportedly worsened significantly, with setbacks in cognitive and motor functions. Sources indicate that she is practically bedridden or in a wheelchair and that she lives in Zarzuela, away from public events.

The emotional relationship between Irene and Queen Sofía has always been very close. Sofía has been her caregiver, confidant, and life companion, and in light of the deterioration, she has postponed any usual summer outings to accompany her.

Letizia's distant attitude toward Irene: lack of interest or prudence?

Although Letizia has publicly shown her commitment to mental health on other occasions, according to some media she has only made symbolic gestures. Privately, she has not visited Irene nor has she been seen around Zarzuela, even though her official residence is just a few hundred yards (meters) away.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, yayayoyo

These omissions have fueled criticism about a complete distancing. It is interpreted that Letizia prefers to avoid family confrontations or delicate protagonism. Some outlets even suggest that she has blocked any meeting between her daughters and Aunt Pecu, something that generates strong comments in the Palace.

Very bad relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

This tension is not new. In recent events, there has been talk of arguments between Letizia and Queen Sofía, particularly after sensitive family gatherings following deaths, which has exacerbated the lack of harmony.

Even on previous trips, Letizia reportedly avoided family encounters in Mallorca with Sofía, Cristina, and Elena, supposedly seeking to keep a discreet distance.