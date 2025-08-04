The Windsor family is shocked by the announcement Sarah Ferguson just made

Sarah Ferguson has once again surprised the royal circle with a decision that hasn't gone unnoticed. The Duchess of York has made an announcement that has caused surprise both inside and outside the Windsor circle. This time, the reason hasn't been a public appearance or a new book, but something that connects with her most intimate and family-oriented side.

Sarah has launched her own line of eco-friendly diapers, a business project that has shaken the royal family. This initiative, called The Greater Good, was inspired by her four grandchildren and marks a new stage in her already diverse career. According to her own words, the motivation has been twofold: to care for the environment and for future generations.

Sarah has confessed that she is deeply excited about this venture, especially since she became a grandmother. The product line is designed for babies and toddlers, and aims to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional diapers. "It's urgent that there are biodegradable diapers," she stated in an interview with the Daily Mail, making clear the ecological background of the project.

Sarah Ferguson launches a new business with four sources of inspiration

The grandchildren who inspired this initiative are August and Ernest, Princess Eugenie's sons, as well as Sienna and Athena, Princess Beatrice's daughters. Fergie hasn't hesitated to speak about them with pride and tenderness, describing August as a "strong and wonderful" child, and sharing anecdotes about how she entertains them. All of this reinforces the idea that this project is much more than a business for her.

The production plant for these diapers is located in Samoa, a detail that has sparked even more interest. According to Ferguson, the location is based on sustainability and local development criteria. "We've invented a really good solution," she assured, hinting that there have been months of work and commitment behind it.

In this company, Sarah Ferguson has the support of Dr. Jason Graham-Nye and his wife Kim, considered one of the most influential businesswomen in the United Kingdom. This partnership not only brings credibility to the project, but also positions it as a serious proposal within the competitive children's market. The support of well-known figures has been key to the launch of The Greater Good.

This is how Sarah Ferguson lives her role as a grandmother, between anecdotes and tender moments

Sarah has also shared her routine as a grandmother, confessing that she loves to spoil her grandchildren. From backyard pools to bubble machines, she has worked hard to create a magical environment for them. With laughter, she has recounted how children's fights over toys force her to double up on gifts, revealing her most human and everyday side.

In addition, Ferguson has recalled that she always reads them stories before bed, something very special considering that she herself is a children's book author. That connection with the publishing world and her ability to connect with the little ones give the project a special touch. It is one more step in her versatile career, which has included entertainment, literature, and now sustainability.

With this announcement, Sarah hasn't just surprised the Windsor family, but has reaffirmed her place as an independent public figure. Despite not being an active member of royalty, she has shown that her influence remains relevant. She has done so from a place as intimate as it is committed: that of a grandmother who thinks about the future of her grandchildren and the planet.