Urgent statement from Prince Harry in response to a newspaper: 'They are...'

The already tumultuous relationship between Prince Harry and the British media has added a new and explosive chapter. When it seemed that things had calmed down after years of legal battles and cross statements, the imminent publication of a book about the House of York has rekindled the flames of conflict.

Once again, the Duke of Sussex has been forced to issue a forceful statement to stop a story that places him at the center of a violent altercation with a member of his own family, showing that he is not willing to tolerate what he considers a new affront to his honor and that of his wife, Meghan Markle.

The controversy erupted with a preview published by the "Daily Mail" of the biography "The Rise and Fall of the House of York", written by author Andrew Lownie.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

This preview revealed an alleged episode previously unknown that has left the public bewildered and threatens to blow up the already fragile bridges between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. The book's narrative is, to say the least, cinematic and sets the scene in 2013, during a family gathering.

Punches and a "bloody nose": the explosive accusation that unleashes the storm

According to the version spread by the British tabloid, based on Lownie's book, Prince Andrew allegedly made a disparaging comment behind Harry's back about Meghan Markle, questioning the future duration of their marriage. This supposed offense reportedly provoked a furious reaction from his nephew. The argument, as narrated, quickly escalated from words to actions, culminating in an alleged physical fight with shocking consequences.

The book details that the confrontation "reached the point where 'punches were thrown'," and that the altercation ended with Prince Andrew suffering a "bloody nose." This accusation, unprecedented in the internal disputes of the Windsors, paints a scenario of extreme hostility, far removed from the protocol image the Crown strives to project.

| XCatalunya, redes

The publication of this excerpt has been the spark that ignited a new media firestorm, forcing Harry to act immediately from his residence in California.

"Serious inaccuracies": Harry responds forcefully and with legal action

Prince Harry's response has not been long in coming. Far from remaining silent, he has chosen the most direct and forceful way to categorically deny the information. Through an official statement picked up by media such as "People" magazine, his legal team has made his position clear.

"I can't confirm that any of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry," the statement reads.

| Instagram, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

But the Duke has not limited himself to denying the facts. He has described the "Daily Mail"'s claims as "such serious inaccuracies and harmful and defamatory comments", confirming that the battle has returned to the courts. "I can confirm that a legal letter from Prince Harry's lawyer has been sent," the statement asserts. This move reopens Harry's personal crusade against certain British tabloids, which he accuses of relentless persecution and of fabricating damaging narratives against him and his family.

This new lawsuit adds to a long history of legal confrontations. As recently as 2025, an out-of-court settlement was confirmed with the publisher of "The Sun" over spying, a victory that contrasted with the defeat suffered in 2023 against Associated Newspapers, precisely the publisher of the "Daily Mail." That legal battle was due to information about the withdrawal of his personal security in the United Kingdom.

With the full publication of "The Rise and Fall of the House of York" scheduled for August 14, this confrontation seems to be just the beginning. It remains to be seen what other revelations Andrew Lownie's biography contains and how this new scandal will affect the already delicate dynamics of the British Royal Family. What is clear is that Prince Harry has drawn a red line and is willing to go all the way to defend it. The truce, if it ever existed, is over.