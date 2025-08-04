Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Smiling Princess Charlotte next to Kate Middleton, elegant in a green hat, with a money graphic in the foreground
People

Shocking: They reveal the fortune Charlotte, Kate Middleton's daughter, has

Charlotte's best-kept secret comes to light and leaves everyone in shock within the British royal family

by Angélica Oyarzún

Every appearance by Princess Charlotte becomes news, whether she shows up at an event with the whole family or just with one of her parents. At 10 years old, the daughter of the Princes of Wales is starting to carve out her own path. Everything suggests that her style will be as iconic as her mother Kate Middleton's.

Princess Charlotte accompanied Prince William to the Women's Euro final and stole the spotlight with her charisma. Her naturalness and poise earned her direct comparisons to Kate, who is already a global reference for elegance.

Long-haired blonde girl smiling while standing in a blue polka dot dress and a light sweater
Princess Charlotte surprises this time for much more than her behavior at events | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Charlotte's shocking jewelry figures

But if there's something that has surprised everyone, it's the stunning jewelry collection Charlotte owns. Her jewelry box, with pieces worth over €100,000, is a true symbol of her family legacy. This figure leaves no one indifferent, considering she has just turned a decade old.

The most valuable piece is, without a doubt, the headpiece she wore at her grandfather King Charles III's coronation. Created by Jess Collett along with Alexander McQueen, it's made of silver and crystals, with three-dimensional leaf embroidery. Its price exceeds €92,000, and she wore it to match Kate Middleton, cementing her image as a future queen of style.

Princess Charlotte in a light dress and white shoes walking down a hallway surrounded by adults dressed formally.
Charlotte showing all her style, at her young age, at Wimbledon | Europa Press

Luxury details at every event: Charlotte follows royal tradition

Her taste for fashion was evident at Wimbledon, where she wore a flawless dress and very stylish sunglasses. She completed the look with a Pandora bracelet with charms, totaling €260, making it clear that elegance knows no age.

At the Trooping the Colour parade, Charlotte had already caught attention by wearing a horseshoe-shaped diamond brooch. This was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, which originally belonged to Queen Mary. This historic jewel is valued at €11,700 and symbolizes the continuity of family tradition.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at Wimbledon.
The comparison between Charlotte and her mother, Kate Middleton, is inevitable | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Her jewelry box also includes pieces like a pearl bracelet worth €2,300 and necklaces at more accessible prices. With this impressive heritage, Charlotte is emerging as the heir to her mother's and her grandmother Lady Di's style. The young princess is making her mark, not just on the red carpet.

