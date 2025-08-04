Shocking: They reveal the fortune Charlotte, Kate Middleton's daughter, has

Every appearance by Princess Charlotte becomes news, whether she shows up at an event with the whole family or just with one of her parents. At 10 years old, the daughter of the Princes of Wales is starting to carve out her own path. Everything suggests that her style will be as iconic as her mother Kate Middleton's.

Princess Charlotte accompanied Prince William to the Women's Euro final and stole the spotlight with her charisma. Her naturalness and poise earned her direct comparisons to Kate, who is already a global reference for elegance.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Charlotte's shocking jewelry figures

But if there's something that has surprised everyone, it's the stunning jewelry collection Charlotte owns. Her jewelry box, with pieces worth over €100,000, is a true symbol of her family legacy. This figure leaves no one indifferent, considering she has just turned a decade old.

The most valuable piece is, without a doubt, the headpiece she wore at her grandfather King Charles III's coronation. Created by Jess Collett along with Alexander McQueen, it's made of silver and crystals, with three-dimensional leaf embroidery. Its price exceeds €92,000, and she wore it to match Kate Middleton, cementing her image as a future queen of style.

| Europa Press

Luxury details at every event: Charlotte follows royal tradition

Her taste for fashion was evident at Wimbledon, where she wore a flawless dress and very stylish sunglasses. She completed the look with a Pandora bracelet with charms, totaling €260, making it clear that elegance knows no age.

At the Trooping the Colour parade, Charlotte had already caught attention by wearing a horseshoe-shaped diamond brooch. This was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, which originally belonged to Queen Mary. This historic jewel is valued at €11,700 and symbolizes the continuity of family tradition.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Her jewelry box also includes pieces like a pearl bracelet worth €2,300 and necklaces at more accessible prices. With this impressive heritage, Charlotte is emerging as the heir to her mother's and her grandmother Lady Di's style. The young princess is making her mark, not just on the red carpet.