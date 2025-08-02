We enter a house that once belonged to Charles III: it could be yours for £4.5M

At the top of a charming slope in Dartmoor, a house with a royal past has reappeared on the market and could become your next dream property. Although the identity of the future buyer is still a mystery, what is certain is that the story behind this estate sparks immediate interest. There is a fascinating nuance: despite having sold it three decades ago, the monarch keeps special rights over it.

This is the legacy of Brimptsmead Estate

Brimptsmead Estate was designed as a hunting lodge within an Edwardian landscape, completed in 1906. For decades, it was under the yoke of the Duchy of Cornwall and was owned by King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, until its sale in 1993. Even so, he reserved the right to visit and fish on the banks of the River Dart, always giving at least 24 hours' notice.

Located on more than 22 acres (9 ha) of protected nature, the main house covers about 6,028 sq. ft. (560 m²). It offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and numerous rooms designed for comfort and original Country elegance.

Renovations that respect its essence and artisan detail

The current owners, since the 1990s, undertook a thorough restoration. They replaced the roof with 26,000 clay tiles. They installed 120 custom-made leaded windows and restored original oak panels, along with cast iron radiators and Country underfloor heating.

Inside, rooms such as a library/reception, a lounge with a pink Dartmoor stone fireplace, an elegant drawing room, and another converted into a social lounge with glazing and a fireplace stand out. The kitchen stands out for its central granite island and a five-oven AGA cooker, surrounded by a traditional contemporary atmosphere.

Cabins, festive barn, and ecological surroundings

In addition to the main residence, the estate includes two independent cabins called Bentley and Herb. Both have kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, ideal for guests or domestic staff.

There is also a granite barn converted into a celebration lounge with a panoramic balcony. The garage space can accommodate six vehicles, complemented by storage rooms and service outbuildings.

The gardens, wildflower meadows, and ancient woods make up a protected natural landscape. The estate enjoys direct access to the River Dart, with exclusivity on a private stretch for fishing. In addition, it lacks public footpaths, which guarantees maximum privacy.

Official reactions and market outlook

The real estate agency By Design values this opportunity as "exceptional," both for its historical legacy and for its privileged geographic location. They emphasize that it is not common to find freehold properties in areas as protected as Dartmoor.

According to registry documents, although Charles III can still show up to fish, he has never exercised that right since he sold the property. This detail adds a touch of royal anecdote without interfering with the new tenant's privacy.

