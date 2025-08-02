The strange rumor the Borbóns are spreading about Iñaki Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin's life in Vitoria, alongside his partner Ainhoa Armentia, seemed like the final chapter of a redemption story. It was a new beginning far from the media noise, the scandal of the Nóos case, and his controversial divorce from Infanta Cristina. However, behind the facade of peaceful walks and gym routines, there is a much darker reality that has begun to leak out, curiously, from the circle of what was once his political family: the Borbones.

A constant murmur speaks of a man who simply isn't who he used to be. The concern has escalated to such a level that not even the distance imposed by the divorce has been able to contain it, especially from an Infanta Cristina who watches with unease the supposed decline of the father of her four children.

From elite athlete to the shadow of distrust

According to El Nacional, those who have known Iñaki Urdangarin for years now describe him as a "dimmed" person. His time in Brieva prison not only cost him his marriage and his reputation; it also took away the confidence and charisma that made him a very popular figure. The press even labeled him as the perfect son-in-law. Sources very close to his circle claim that during his sentence he suffered an emotional breakdown from which he has never fully recovered.

This change would be noticeable in his daily life. Although he tries to keep an appearance of normalcy in Vitoria, his behavior has become increasingly erratic and solitary. He appears melancholic, withdrawn, and above all, distrustful. His children, Juan, Pablo, Miguel, and Irene, are the main witnesses to this transformation.

A clear example of this new attitude took place a few months ago in Barcelona, when he reacted with unusual verbal violence at the presence of some photographers. It was an outburst unthinkable in the Urdangarin of the past, which shows a very short fuse and a fragile emotional state.

Infanta Cristina and her children, alarmed by his downward spiral

According to these reports, the situation would have reached a critical point. Infanta Cristina keeps herself constantly informed through her children and what she hears, according to her circle, has her "seriously worried." The struggle is internal, and the well-being of the father of her children remains a priority for her. Even King Juan Carlos I, in private conversations, has expressed his concern about the state of his former son-in-law, an unequivocal sign that the situation is serious.

It should be remembered that the Spanish emeritus king had always had a good relationship with Urdangarin. Their personalities were similar and he had a more fluid relationship than the one he kept with Jaime de Marichalar. However, Juan Carlos I let him fall when the Nóos case broke out, even though he had been the one who encouraged him to start the project.

Extreme religiosity and feeling of being watched

But there are two factors that have set off all the alarms. The first is his growing religious obsession. What began in prison as a spiritual refuge in faith has over time become an almost excessive fixation. He talks about religion constantly and attends mass with a frequency that has contributed to his social isolation.

The second, and perhaps more worrying, is the feeling of persecution that seems to have settled in his mind. Some sources claim that Urdangarin believes he is being watched by people from the circle of the emeritus king, a paranoia that has put Cristina and her children on high alert. They know that this feeling of being permanently spied on is not a healthy sign.

Iñaki would not have sought professional help and doesn't recognize the depth of his crisis. However, his decline is evident to everyone around him. The question now echoing in his closest circle is whether Infanta Cristina will step forward to intervene or if she will stay on the sidelines, watching helplessly as the man with whom she shared her life slowly fades away.

One person who certainly won't lift a finger is Felipe VI. Even though in the past he had a good relationship with his brother-in-law, Letizia Ortiz ordered all ties to be broken when the Nóos case erupted. This also caused a distancing of the current monarch from his sister Cristina and, consequently, from his Urdangarin Borbón nephews.