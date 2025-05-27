Joan Raventós: Meet the partner of TV3's new star presenter

The return of Joan Raventós to the Catalan screen has not only been a notable news item in the television field, but it has also sparked public interest in his personal life. The journalist, known for his work as a correspondent in Brussels, has formed a family with a woman, with whom he shares cherished moments in Altafulla, his favorite spot in Catalunya.

Who is he?

Joan Raventós, a native of Vilafranca del Penedès, has been appointed as the new presenter of 'Telenotícies Migdia' on TV3 during the weekends, sharing the screen with Júlia López. His career at the network includes roles in the International section and, more recently, as a correspondent in Brussels.

Curiously, his arrival in the Belgian capital occurred as a replacement for Xavi Coral, with whom he will now share responsibilities in the news programs, although in different time slots.

In the personal sphere, Raventós has formed a family with Marga Pallarés Ferré. Both share moments in Altafulla, a coastal town they consider their refuge. The couple's social media reflects their love for this place, with images capturing their family life and connection to the environment.

The news has been widely discussed

Although Raventós and Pallarés Ferré maintain a low profile regarding public statements, their presence on social media has caused positive comments among their followers. The shared images show a more intimate side of the journalist, contrasting with his usual seriousness on screen.

Raventós's appointment as presenter has been well received in the television field, highlighting his experience and professionalism. His return to Catalunya and the stability in his personal life seem to promise a fruitful stage both professionally and personally.

With this new stage, Joan Raventós not only strengthens his presence on Catalan television, but also offers the public a more complete view of his life, combining his professional commitment with a full family life rooted in his homeland.

More about Joan Raventós

Graduated in Journalism from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Raventós began his career at the local weekly El 3 de Vuit, where he gained experience in covering local and regional news. In 2003, he joined the news services of the Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), working as an editor on the news portal 324.cat. His dedication and skills led him to be appointed deputy editor of the portal in 2007.

In 2015, Raventós joined the International section of TV3, where he covered globally relevant events, including the presidential elections in Brazil in 2018. His work in this area allowed him to develop a deep understanding of international affairs and strengthen his profile as a journalist specialized in global issues.

In September 2020, he was appointed TV3 correspondent in Brussels, replacing Xavi Coral. During his stay in the Belgian capital, Raventós covered a wide range of topics related to European institutions, including the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union. He also reported on significant events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, providing detailed and contextual analyses.