Major blow for Meghan Markle after a post that clears everything up

Just five years ago, Meghan Markle was seen as a transformative figure within the British monarchy: an American, biracial, feminist actress with an established career, who arrived at Buckingham to modernize an institution anchored in centuries-old traditions.

However, in May 2025, her popularity has hit rock bottom, and the data leaves no room for doubt: according to a YouGov poll, only 20% of Britons have a favorable opinion of the Duchess of Sussex, placing her even below such controversial figures as Prince Andrew.

more problems for Meghan Markle

The collapse of Meghan's public image hasn't been sudden, but rather the result of a series of decisions and events that have eroded her reputation. After her departure from the royal family in 2020, popularly known as "Megxit," Meghan and Prince Harry settled in California with the intention of building an independent life far from royal protocol.

Since then, they've launched multiple media projects, including the Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," which, despite reaching the platform's top 10, received criticism for its lack of authenticity and connection with the audience.

Additionally, her foray into the business world with the lifestyle brand "As Ever" has come under scrutiny. Although some products, such as her gourmet jams, sold out quickly, other aspects, such as the publication of a photo showing her harvesting flawless vegetables in her garden, have been labeled as unrealistic and disconnected from reality.

reactions to the drop in popularity

Reactions to this decline have been varied. While some public relations experts suggest that Meghan should focus on rebuilding bridges with the royal family and showing a more approachable and authentic image, others believe her reputation could suffer irreparable damage if she decided to separate from Harry. According to Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, "a separation would not only damage Meghan's reputation, but would also leave Harry with nothing, especially in the US".

Locally, her integration into the Montecito community has been questioned. Journalists such as Richard Mineards have pointed out that Meghan keeps a very controlled public image and rarely interacts with residents, unlike Harry, who is seen as more approachable and friendly.

Despite these challenges, Meghan continues to work on new projects. Recently, a third season of her Netflix series was announced, in which Harry won't participate, fueling rumors about a possible professional separation between the couple.

changes in the British monarchy

Meghan Markle's case raises questions about the expectations and realities of those who try to modernize traditional institutions. That's why Britons are asking themselves different questions: Is it possible to reinvent oneself without losing the essence that first captivated the public? Will Meghan be able to reconnect with an audience that once saw her as a symbol of change?

The truth is that, in the world of royalty and fame, public perception is volatile, and rebuilding a damaged image requires time, authenticity, and above all, a genuine connection with the public.