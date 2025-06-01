Cristina of Bourbon's desperate move with Irene Urdangarin

Infanta Cristina is facing one of the most delicate moments in her family life. Her youngest daughter, Irene Urdangarin, is at the center of an academic and personal storm that threatens to further tarnish the already questioned public image of the Borbón-Urdangarin branch.

The young woman, who is currently studying at University of Oxford, has accumulated numerous warnings and failing grades, which has caused deep concern for her mother.

irene urdangarin keeps causing problems

Irene Urdangarin, who is 19 years old, enrolled in the degree program in hospitality, event management, and tourism at University of Oxford after not being admitted to the prestigious EHL of Lausanne due to her low academic performance. However, her time at Oxford has not been the desired one. The young woman has shown a lack of motivation, with frequent absences from class and poor academic performance, which has led the institution to consider her expulsion.

The situation has been worsened by Irene's social environment at Oxford. According to sources close to her, the young woman has made friends with classmates who do not prioritize their studies, which has negatively influenced her behavior and academic commitment. In addition, her romantic relationship with Juan Urquijo, who lives in Madrid, has made Irene want to leave her studies and return to Spain.

infanta cristina and iñaki urdangarin seek a solution

Infanta Cristina, aware of the seriousness of the situation, has tried to intervene to redirect her daughter's path. According to reports, the mother has urged Irene to focus on her studies and improve her academic performance, especially with the final exams in June approaching. However, tensions between mother and daughter have increased, and the Infanta has expressed her desperation at not knowing how to handle the situation.

Cristina's concern is not unfounded. The Borbón-Urdangarin family has been at the center of media attention in recent years, especially after the Nóos case scandal involving Iñaki Urdangarin. The Infanta has made efforts to keep her children away from the media spotlight and to guide their lives toward more discreet paths. However, Irene's current situation threatens to revive old controversies and call the family's image into question.

In this context, Infanta Cristina has sought support from those closest to her. It has been reported that she has turned to her father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, for guidance and support in handling Irene's situation. The royal family, meanwhile, remains silent, avoiding making public statements about the matter.

a situation that is not new in the royal family

Irene Urdangarin's situation is reminiscent of other similar situations within the royal family, such as those of her cousins Froilán and Victoria Federica. In Irene's case, her youth and the complex family circumstances in which she has grown up may be influencing her current behavior.

It remains to be seen how this situation will develop and whether Infanta Cristina will manage to guide her daughter toward a more stable path. Meanwhile, media attention continues, and the Borbón-Urdangarin family once again faces the challenge of handling a personal crisis under the public eye.