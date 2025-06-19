The untold story of Màgic Andreu: '45 years ago...'

When Francesc Andreu, better known as Màgic Andreu, recently said, "45 years ago I left everything behind and started doing magic on the Rambla," few could have imagined the personal and professional impact of that choice. From that moment on, a career linked to magic would be born.

a magician was born

It was 1979 when Andreu, then 31 years old, made a radical change: he left his previous life—which included dog training and a passion for skiing—to dedicate himself entirely to street magic on the Rambla in Barcelona.

That decision included an iconic outfit—velvet jacket and bow tie—that made him an unforgettable character for the public. He soon caught the attention of Àngel Casas, who opened the doors of television to him, boosting his leap to legendary shows such as Tres pics i repicó, La màgica màgia del Màgic Andreu, and Això és massa.

In a recent interview on Via lliure (RAC1), Màgic Andreu enthusiastically confessed, "At 31 years old I left everything behind and started doing magic on the Rambla, with a velvet blazer and a bow tie." It wasn't improvisation: it was a thoughtful decision, the result of a revelation after witnessing a trick performed for his young daughter. From then on, his life changed forever.

His subsequent career has been intense: from founding the production company Publimagic in 1988, to teaching and promoting magic. Highlights include the magic suitcase marketed with Educa in 1991, his leap to the big screen with the film Gracias por la propina, and his work as an honorary professor at UPC since 1999, specializing in using illusionism as a communication technique.

charitable character

Andreu's story wouldn't be complete without mentioning his charitable side. He spends several weeks a year in Kathmandu rescuing street children, a humanitarian effort that makes him a global reference as a magician and philanthropist es.wikipedia.org. In addition, his NGO "Som Riures Sense Fronteres" has been providing support to pediatric patients in hospitals, such as Vall d’Hebron, for more than two decades.