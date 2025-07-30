Charles Spencer no longer hides what happened with his sister, Princess Diana: it will move many

Lady Di's figure remains very present in the collective memory. Decades after her tragic death, her image continues to be a symbol of approachability, elegance, and vulnerability within an institution marked by rigidity.

Although her marriage to then-Prince Charles wasn't the fairy tale the world desired, Diana managed to win everyone's affection. Over time, she became a true global icon.

| Europa Press

Charles Spencer no longer hides things about his sister, Princess Diana

Among those who have remembered her with the most respect and tenderness is her younger brother, Charles Spencer. Over the years, the earl has been one of the main guardians of the emotional and family legacy of the Princess of Wales.

On a particularly symbolic date—the 44th anniversary of her wedding to King Charles III—her brother wanted to pay tribute to her in a very intimate and personal way. To do so, he shared a touching childhood photograph with Diana.

In the image, published on his social media, Charles and Diana can be seen as young children, posing next to a pool. Both are standing, with their arms behind their backs, looking firmly at the camera, as if they were little champions after an achievement.

| NBC

The setting is Park House in Sandringham, the home where they both grew up before Diana's life took a radical turn toward royalty. Next to the image, Charles Spencer wrote:

"Many summers ago, by the pool at our childhood home, Park House, Diana and I proudly showed our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimsuits)," the post begins.

"These two were awarded by Mrs. Lansdowne, a rather terrifying but very talented swimming teacher, who used to come and stay every year. We never left that pool."

Lady Di is still fondly remembered

This snapshot not only captures a happy moment between siblings, but also a stage of their lives marked by complicity and unity. Despite their parents' separation when they were still young, the relationship between them was very close during childhood.

Over the years, life took them down different paths, and their bond changed. Since Diana's death, Charles has regained that closeness through memory. His gesture, on such a meaningful date, has been a tribute to the sister who conquered the world.