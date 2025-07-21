Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía silence rumors: message during their vacation

In the middle of summer, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have decided to break their media silence and send a clear signal to those who doubted their relationship. After weeks in which they had barely been seen together, the former footballer has chosen to share on Instagram a carousel of images taken during their vacation in Arizona. A seemingly discreet post, but devastating for the rumors: the first photo shows the couple kissing in front of the majestic Grand Canyon.

A kiss worth more than a thousand words

Social media ignited as soon as Piqué posted the snapshots from the "Grand Canyon State." The first one, in which he appears kissing Clara with an orange heart as the only caption, made it clear there are no cracks in their romance. The kiss, with the vastness of the canyon in the background, has been interpreted by many as the most forceful message: the relationship is still going strong.

| Instagram

From the lack of photos to the revealing carousel

In fact, the silence on social media over the past two years had fueled speculation about a supposed crisis in the couple. Some media outlets even suggested that Piqué had been seen walking with another woman in Miami, or that Clara felt pressured by families and differences about the future. But these new images disprove all of that. The reaction on some platforms was unanimous: "they show off their complicity" and "they prove their bond is strong."

| Instagram

Reactions on social media

Although neither Piqué nor Clara have issued textual statements, their Instagram post has spoken for them. Some followers, however, haven't been so empathetic: among the comments, there were messages thanking Shakira, the footballer's ex, with ironic phrases like "Thank you, courage, for freeing Shakiiii." Nevertheless, the strongest support came from their inner circles and sports personalities, who celebrated the gesture of transparency.

From Shakira to Clara Chía

The relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía began in 2022, in the midst of the defender's separation process from Shakira. Since then, their romance has been a regular focus of the tabloid press, with intense moments after the Colombian's heartbreak song and reports linked to family differences or personal plans. Over these three years, they have weathered crisis rumors, accusations of infidelity, and multiple speculations. But this getaway to Arizona, surrounded by nature and far from the noise, seems to indicate they're in a calm stage.

| XCatalunya, Spotify, Fórmula Tv

What does this getaway mean for their future?

This trip not only reaffirms their love, but also marks a turning point in how they handle their relationship in public. By making themselves visible together, they break the low-profile trend. It's likely this strategy will allow them to navigate with greater emotional freedom, without needing to defend themselves from unnecessary rumors.

The photos of Piqué and Clara Chía in Arizona definitely disprove any crisis. With a kiss at sunset and an impressive natural setting, they send a resounding message: their relationship continues to move forward firmly.