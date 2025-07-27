Tomás Roncero gets caught on Twitter after insisting against Barça: 'The club of...'

Barcelona's preseason has been anything but calm. Less than a month before the start of the league, the club is facing setbacks ranging from the cancellation of international matches to delays in returning to Camp Nou. The suspension of the match in Japan due to contractual breaches, along with Nico Williams's refusal to join the project, has triggered a flood of comments about the club's management.

As expected, some well-known faces from Madridism have taken advantage of the moment to throw barbs on social media. The most notable, without a doubt, has been Tomás Roncero, who once again lashed out at the blaugrana side with a message that, within a few hours, became a trending topic.

Roncero's incendiary tweet: attacks on the culé project

"Nico Williams pumpkins 2.0, Neverland Camp Nou, Japan tour down the drain... Definitely, Barça is the Comedy Club," Roncero wrote on his X profile. With his usual provocative tone, the journalist mocked the recent problems of the Catalan club, questioning both their planning and their public image.

His words, far from going unnoticed, fired up thousands of blaugrana fans. Within minutes, responses began to circulate that hit back. Users were quick to remind him that Real Madrid have had a season to forget in sports, with no titles and painful defeats against their eternal rival.

Fans explode and bring up the white "nadaplete"

Several responses to Roncero's message went viral, not only for their forcefulness but also for the graphic material that accompanied them. Screenshots of the clásicos won by Barça during the 2024/25 season, some of them with lopsided results like the 0-4 at Bernabéu, served to dismantle the Madridist mockery.

"You're the ones who should be talking this year," read one of the most shared messages, reminding that Real Madrid fell in all major competitions. Another comment mocked the fact that the only thing "those from the cave" knew how to do was talk about Barça, even when Madrid couldn't get back on their feet. There was even a viral montage with the four clásicos that Barça won during the past campaign, with a devastating goal tally, accompanied by the phrase "and Bernabéu, our circus."

Among the responses, a sensitive topic also slipped in: the ongoing legal proceedings against Madrid player Asencio for the alleged distribution of sexual videos without consent. "Better to be the comedy club than the club of the condemned," read a message accompanied by the news about his indictment. An unexpected twist that took the discussion to a much more serious ground, moving away from the simple sports rivalry.

Meanwhile, Barça are trying to redirect their summer with two friendlies in South Korea, and Madrid aren't going through their best moment in terms of institutional image either. Although Mbappé's signing has caused excitement among the Whites, the results of the last season remain an open wound for many.