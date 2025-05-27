Juan Carlos I's threat: 'I've kept quiet...'

In an unexpected turn that has shaken the foundations of the Royal House, the emeritus king Juan Carlos I has broken his usual silence with a statement that resonates as a warning: "I've kept quiet a lot, for the good of the institution and Spain, but there are things I won't tolerate anymore." These words, spoken in private but leaked to the press, mark a turning point in the retired monarch's attitude, who seems determined to assert his autonomy and legacy.

A long-standing tension

Since his abdication in 2014 and his subsequent move to Abu Dhabi in 2020, Juan Carlos I has maintained a low profile, avoiding public statements that could affect the monarchical institution. However, recent leaks indicate that the emeritus has expressed his frustration to his close circle, stating his intention not to tolerate certain situations he considers unjust anymore.

These statements coincide with the planned publication of his memoirs in France, where he seeks to offer his own version of the events that have marked his life and reign.

The monarch says enough

This change of attitude occurs in a context of growing tension, where the emeritus king has decided to take legal action to defend his honor. The most notable is the civil lawsuit against the former president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, for alleged defamatory statements made in the media.

Revilla, known for his direct style, has publicly accused Juan Carlos I of being a "tax evader," among other claims. The conciliation act held in Santander on May 16 concluded without an agreement, which has led the emeritus to proceed with the lawsuit in the courts of Madrid.

Reactions of those affected

The Royal House has chosen to stay out of these legal actions, describing them as a personal initiative of the emeritus king. This stance reflects the distance the institution has wanted to maintain regarding Juan Carlos I's decisions since his departure from Spain.

Meanwhile, Miguel Ángel Revilla has expressed his surprise and concern over the lawsuit, although he has reiterated his willingness to defend his statements in court. In statements to the media, he has affirmed that his words reflect the sentiment of many citizens and that he has no intention of retracting them.

This episode has reignited the debate about the figure of the emeritus king and his role in Spain's recent history. While some believe that Juan Carlos I has the right to defend his honor, others criticize that his actions could jeopardize the stability of the monarchical institution.

Publication of the memoirs

In this regard, the publication of his memoirs presents an opportunity for the emeritus to present his version of events and possibly reveal unknown aspects of his reign. However, there is also the risk that these revelations will generate new controversies and tensions within the Royal House.