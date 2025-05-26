Gonzalo Bernardos's ridiculous rant on La Sexta against Barça: 'I have...'

The economist Gonzalo Bernardos has once again become the center of controversy following his recent statements on La Sexta, where he lashed out at FC Barcelona, generating a wave of criticism among Barça fans.

What happened now?

During his appearance on the program "Más Vale Tarde," Bernardos expressed his satisfaction with Barça's defeat, stating: "I've had three joys." These words, spoken in a tone many considered provocative, did not go unnoticed by the audience, especially the followers of the Catalan club.

The economist, known for his direct and unfiltered style, did not hesitate to show his discontent with the management of the blue and red club, pointing out that "neither Catalonia nor Spain come out well" in reference to the team's current situation. He also questioned the actions of the Mossos d'Esquadra and the Government of Spain in relation to issues linked to Barça, describing their performance as a "dreadful embarrassment."

| Gonzalo Bernardos

The statements have not pleased Barça fans

The statements by Bernardos provoked a swift response on social media. Numerous FC Barcelona fans expressed their outrage, accusing the economist of disrespect and of using his media platform to attack the club. Some users pointed out that his comments were "untimely" and "unfortunate," especially considering the delicate moment the team is going through.

Meanwhile, Bernardos has not issued any apology or softened his words, remaining firm in his critical stance toward Barça. This attitude has been interpreted by some as a show of consistency, while others see it as unnecessary provocation.

It's not the first time

It should be noted that this is not the first time Bernardos has caused controversy with his opinions. In the past, he has been involved in confrontations on television programs, such as his discussion with the YouTuber Roma Gallardo on "La Sexta Noche," where he was accused of making a fool of himself.

| Gonzalo Bernardos

Additionally, his tendency to make economic predictions that do not always come true has earned him the nickname "Bernardos Indicator" on social media, where some users use his forecasts as a signal to bet in the opposite direction.

These words place him at the center of controversy, generating an intense debate about the responsibility of commentators in the media and the fine line between constructive criticism and gratuitous provocation.