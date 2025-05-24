U-turn with Aitana and Plex: New information emerges about their relationship

In the world of celebrity gossip, there are stories that evolve at lightning speed, and Aitana and Plex's is undoubtedly one of them. For weeks now, the name of the Catalan singer and that of the popular YouTuber have been inextricably linked in forums, social media, and celebrity talk shows. Their sentimental story has experienced several unexpected twists that keep their followers and industry experts on edge, especially after the latest chapter that has stirred up conversation on social media and reopened the debate about the true nature of their bond.

The media attention surrounding Aitana's private life is not new. After her previous relationships with Miguel Bernardeau and Sebastián Yatra, the public had assumed that any move by the artist would be scrutinized. However, what seemed like a simple flirtation or even a publicity stunt is taking on a completely different tone, with details and signs that provide a new perspective on the relationship between the singer and the content creator.

In recent days, rumors of a romance between Aitana and Plex have reached their peak thanks to several moves that have not gone unnoticed by even the most loyal followers or the specialized press. It all began with the already talked-about surprise appearance of Aitana in one of Plex's most-watched vlogs, recorded in New York. The singer appeared in the video's ending using a characteristic phrase of the YouTuber, although with a small variation that fans instantly picked up on.

| YouTube

Far from stopping there, the complicity between them has continued to grow. Plex, in his next post, chose to change the usual farewell of his videos and adopt Aitana's version, which was interpreted as a public display of their closeness. Alarms and comments on social media quickly followed, with thousands of users speculating whether it was a simple nod between friends or the definitive gesture that would confirm their relationship.

Together since March

Additionally, celebrity gossip experts, like journalist Javi Hoyos, have revealed another telling detail: Aitana and Plex have been sending coded messages through their Instagram posts. Both have shared phrases and emojis related to flowers, generating all kinds of interpretations. While Plex wrote: "There is probably no meaning in life but if you stay a little longer in this world you might discover something valuable like this flower," Aitana replied with a brief “Spring...” accompanied by several floral emojis. This exchange of messages has been understood by many as an indirect confirmation of their good rapport, and even something more.

To further fuel the mystery, Javi Hoyos recently claimed that, according to his sources, the relationship between Aitana and Plex is not as recent as it might seem. The journalist has stated that they have been seeing each other since March, the date when their meetings would have begun. This information turns all previous speculations upside down and would change the known narrative so far.

Despite the large amount of evidence, neither of the protagonists has yet made an explicit statement about the status of their relationship. However, both the exchanged messages and the chemistry they exude in videos and public interactions speak for themselves and have been analyzed in multiple television programs and celebrity-focused accounts.

For now, the anticipation continues to grow, and every move by Aitana and Plex is closely followed by millions of followers and celebrity media. The only certainty is that their story, whether of friendship, love, or collaboration, has managed to become one of the topics of the moment and that the truth, as often happens in the world of celebrities, will eventually come to light.